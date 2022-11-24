State closes case in Sanyang murder trial

By Bruce Asemota

The State has closed its case in the murder trial involving Gana Ceesay after calling eight witnesses before Justice Sherrif Tabally of Brikama High Court.

Gana Ceesay, a Senegalese, is alleged to have, on the 14thMarch, 2021 in Sanyang village with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Gibril Ceesay by stabbing him with a knife.

The death of Gibril Ceesay, a native of Sanyang, sparked unrest in the village which led to vandalism, looting, burglary and arson attack on some key facilities in the village including a Chinese fish processing factory, Sanyang police station amongst others.

State Counsel S.O Sibi represents the Attorney General whilst the accused person is represented by the National Agency for Legal Aid.

Hearing continues for the accused to open his defence.