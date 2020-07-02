33 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 2, 2020
State of emergency extended for 7 days

President Adama Barrow has extended the state of public emergency for seven days effective 1st July.
A media advisory from the presidency yesterday said the emergency period was extended based on the evidence given by the Health Experts’ Committee in consultation with the ministerial sub-committee on Covid-19.
The release also stated that the emergency regulations shall continue to apply during the next one week.

The president advised the public to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves as the cases continue to increase in the country.
On Tuesday, the government withdrew a motion at the National Assembly to extend the state of public emergency for a longer period of 45 days.

