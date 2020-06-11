State of emergency extended for another 3 weeks

- Advertisement -

Press release

“In exercise of the powers vested in him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency President Adama Barrow declared that a state of public emergency continues to exist in the whole of The Gambia.

“This further declaration shall last for a period of twenty-one days pursuant to section 34 (2), with effect from today 10th June 2020. Therefore, all the Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the state of public emergency.”