STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

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By President Adama Barrow at the NationalAssembly, Banjul on 26th March 2026

(continued from the Friday, March 27th edition)

Defence, security and national stability

Peace and stability remain the foundation upon which development depends. We have made significant progress in the Security Sector Reform process, strengthening internal security, public safety, and democratic oversight.

As a result of these sustained efforts, The Gambia is now ranked the safest country in West

Africa and fourth safest in Africa, according to Business Insider Africa. This achievement reflects the growing confidence in our national institutions and the unwavering commitment of our security services to safeguarding the country and its people.

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Law enforcement performance is improving, as indicated by the arrests of various dangerous criminals last year. They include outlaws linked to armed robbery, murder, and other high-profile cases. This suggests growing efficiency within the security services and a rising crime detection trend in the country.

In the same manner, border control was strengthened through the rollout of the Migration Information and Data Analysis System and the integrated immigration systems.

A major milestone last year was the enactment of the National Security Council Act 2025, which completed The Gambia’s national security architecture to enhance strategic oversight, accountability, and inter-agency cooperation.

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Moving on, drug enforcement efforts recorded significant successes. Over 1,170 drug-related cases were handled and the conviction rate increased by about 98%, alongside progress on the establishment of a regional treatment and rehabilitation centre.

Tourism, arts and culture

In 2025, the tourism sector recorded 233,113 tourist arrivals, representing a 3% increase over 2024.

In the same way, micro small and medium enterprises were strengthened, with over 120 enterprises supported. About 50% of them secured buyer supplier linkages. While investments in coastal protection and new training programmes positioned the sector for resilient growth, US$1.4 million in matching grants was approved for businesses as well.

The government successfully secured a Unesco funding of US$100,000 for our Cultural Heritage Preservation Project. So far, 90 intangible cultural elements have been documented, and major upgrades of Fort Bullen and the Mungo Park Memorial have been undertaken.

Relatedly, The Gambia has earned Unesco’s recognition of the Historic Georgetown in the Central River Region.

Diplomacy and global engagements

In 2025, my government strengthened its international standing and strategic partnerships. The Gambia continues to play leading roles in the international community as Chair of the OIC.

Key milestones registered include the first EU Gambia Partnership Meeting under the Samoa Agreement and participation in the EU-AU Summit.

I take this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to all our bilateral and multilateral partners whose technical, financial, and policy support continues to complement the government’s efforts and strengthen our national response to development challenges.

Climate and the environment

Climate change and land governance are defining challenges of our time; however, we delivered measurable progress in climate resilience and environmental protection.

A five-year 6.9 million-euro Gambia Resilience Project was launched last year to restore and sustainably manage over 100,000 hectares of mangroves across five protected areas. This is directly benefiting 180 communities and advancing The Gambia’s national climate commitments.

My administration also developed the first National Disaster Risk Mitigation Plan (2026-2033), provided lean-season assistance to 1,100 households, and provided housing support for families affected by the 2022 floods.

An early warning legal and regulatory framework was strengthened through the enactment of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Act 2025.

With similar resolve, decisive enforcement against environmental degradation led to the interception and prosecution of persons linked to 30 trucks of illegally harvested timber.

Simultaneously, expanded community forestry support has broadened and strengthened conservation outcomes and livelihoods.

Concluding remarks

As required by the constitution, my address provides an account of the current state of affairs of the nation. It focuses on the overall administration of our country, zeroing in on major policies, programmes, legislation, achievements, challenges, and future direction.

As we reflect on the progress made by my administration and the challenges ahead, my message to all Gambians is that we recommit ourselves to a more resilient and progressive Gambia, based on the principles of Yiriwa.

My government recognises that, despite the progress made in 2025, challenges linger on. We are aware, for example, of the continuous cost-of-living pressures on many households, hence the heavy investment in agriculture to boost our food self-sufficiency drive through local production.

We continue to provide support to ease the challenges associated with smallholder farming and the subsistence nature of our agriculture. Our input support, through subsidies, is to ensure that farmers spend less and earn much more from their produce. The price of groundnuts last year exemplifies this. In the medium to long term, we will continue investing in mechanisation to improve overall agricultural productivity.

In addition to persistent climate risks, addressing irregular migration and youth employment urgently requires sustained attention.

My government will continue to work with partners to address these pressing challenges through skills development and private-sector-led investment.

Healthcare access and quality improved tremendously over the last decade, but we will continue striving for greater achievements and better health outcomes.

Looking back, The Gambia today is more stable, more connected, and better governed than it was a decade ago: functional institutions have been established, relevant systems strengthened, and solid foundations laid for more significant outcomes.

The task ahead is to consolidate these gains, maintain a vibrant and diversified economy, protect democratic stability, and continue building a resilient and inclusive nation.

As we reflect on our journey together, let us reaffirm our commitment to justice and good governance. Our courts, institutions, and leaders in all spheres of work must continue to serve with integrity and ensure that every Gambian feels seen, heard, and respected. This is not a perfect path, but it is the path of progress.

It is a path that demands patience, accountability, dialogue and the courage to correct ourselves when we falter.

We extend a hand of friendship to all friendly nations, near and far, and we do so conscious that our voice carries the weight of our people’s dignity.

My government will continue to build roads, schools, hospitals, and energy systems that connect our communities and power our future. These foundations are not merely concrete and steel. They are lifeline opportunities, symbolising the promise that every child born in The Gambia can dream beyond limits.

My administration will continue its drive for digital transformation in all sectors of the economy, especially to inform government service delivery and enhance tax collection and accountability.

The on-going reforms in the telecommunication sector will continue with a view to improving efficiency, affordability, quality of service to consumers, and returns on investment.

My government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of gender equality, and we recognise the vital importance of empowering our women and youth. We will continue creating opportunities for girls and women and insist on treating them with dignity.

As an obligation, we are determined to mainstream gender equality and recognise women in our governance structures and systems. By upholding these values, we will build a stronger, fairer, and more united nation where every citizen can contribute to, and benefit from, our collective progress.

Likewise, we recognise the vital role of our development partners, whose support has been instrumental in advancing our national priorities. Their solidarity reminds us that The Gambia is not alone in its pursuit of growth and stability. With their partnership, we are better equipped to transform challenges into opportunities and to ensure that no Gambian is left behind.

I call on all political parties, candidates, and supporters to conduct their campaigns in a spirit of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy, and they must strengthen rather than divide us.

Together with the Independent Electoral Commission and all relevant institutions, my government remains fully committed to ensuring that the upcoming election is conducted in a peaceful, transparent, credible, and orderly manner.

I urge every Gambian to uphold the values of unity, dialogue, and national cohesion so that the outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and further consolidates our democratic gains.

I also call on all Gambians to join my government in building The Gambia we aspire. We may not have The Gambia of our dreams yet, but we are shaping it with every effort, every sacrifice, and every act of service.

Together, we are writing a story of resilience and hope, a story that says to the world: The Gambia is rising, and although the journey is long, our resolve is unshakable.

To conclude, I sincerely thank my cabinet members, the judiciary, the legislature, our public servants, the private sector, civil society organisations, and the security and intelligence services, as well as all Gambians and friends of The Gambia for our successes.

I pray that we continue to work closely in harmony and strive for sustained peace, stability, security, progress, and inclusive development.

I thank you all for your attention.