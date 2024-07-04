Stop the kush, don’t push

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

It’s hope depleting, mind puzzling and life threatening the triggers drug consumption has pointed on it’s victims. Especially , this heavy and risky drug titled “kush”.

It’s very disheartening to see a person using a whip in his own hands whipping until there’s a heavy downpour of blood from his innocent body, but whosoever uses, sells or stay quiet seeing a youth taking it, has done the aforementioned statement with the whip.

Many thought when a bush is caught on fire only the bush animals will face the wrath of the flames but when you think deeply, you would realise how much it’s going to affect the consumers of those animals too.

This shows the the relation of the those who consume this drug and those keeping quiet without echoing their voice and power to remedy the creeping effect its causing to the society and individuals as well.

In a case where samba takes Kush and becomes unconscious, directly or indirectly pateh will not entirely escape his discrimination.

Moreover a useless society is not a society with more fools or feeble minded people, but a society with more intelligent youths, yet! not enough labour force.

Looking at the Gambia vividly, the number of youths battling with insanity or youths who died due to the consumption of drugs is terrifying the future of the country.

Many of these youths are health, strong and wise enough to join hand in shaping of this country by giving more labour supply but here is the dawn of Kush taking the hopes into abyss.

Muhammed Korta

What kind of heart must parliamentarians have?

Dear editor,

A parliamentarian has to serve the people and ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met. When the focus shifts from public service to personal gain, the entire nation suffers. The disparity between the rich and the poor grows, leading to increased suffering and hardship for those already struggling. Our leaders must act with compassion, integrity, and a sense of responsibility toward those who place their trust in them. Only by prioritizing the welfare of the citizens we build a just and equitable society. Let us hold our parliamentarians accountable and remind them of their true purpose: to serve the people with a heart full of empathy and a mind dedicated to justice. As citizens, we must remain vigilant and demand transparency and fairness from our elected officials. We have to ensure that those in power do not lose sight of their obligations to the people. Together, we can work towards a brighter future, where the needs of all are met, and the prosperity of the nation is shared by everyone. It is sad that whenever you point out facts, others will brand you as a politician. But I believe uttering what is right has nothing to do with politics. We must bear in mind that whatever we do will be accounted for on the Day of Judgement. Yes, you can do whatever you wish, but Judgement Day will surely come, and your deeds will be presented right before you. Don’t sacrifice your afterlife for this world. May Allah help us all!

Alieu Sawo (Aspiring Mufti)