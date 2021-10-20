29.2 C
Students withdrawn from Bilal Boarding after deadly fire killed 6

By Olimatou Coker

Essa Muhammed Jawara, the proprietor of Bilal Boarding where 6 students died in a fire Sunday, has said all the students have been withdrawn from the school following the incident.

“This fire accident has disturbed learning here and as I am speaking, I already lost all my students because all the parents came to collect their children out of the school”, he told The Standard.

Mr Jawara also disclosed that the victims are yet to be buried because the police are still investigating the incident. On the state of the injured ones, Jawara said: “Among the hospitalised students, one is currently in a very critical condition and doctors are not allowing us to see him”. He added that others are to be transferred to Senegal for treatment based on their condition.

Jawara repeated that the incident was most unfortunate and shocking “because there are no switches in the room that can cause the fire”.

 Meanwhile, the UNICEF country office has issued a statement expressing shock over the incident and called on the authorities to investigate the matter that has caused so much trauma to families.

