Woman arraigned for alleged trafficking

By Binta A Bah

A woman has appeared before a judge in connection with her alleged participation in the trafficking of one Amie Sanneh from The Gambia to Lebanon three years ago.

Marie Mboob from Nema Kunku was arraigned at the Banjul court on a charge of acting as an intermediary for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the criminal complaint, Marie participated and was concerned with the travelling of Amie Sanneh to Lebanon for the purposes of trafficking. Prosecutors alleged that she facilitated her departure and also linked her to an employer who received her at the Lebanon airport in 2017. She pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the judge B.A Bakri granted her bail in the sum of D50,000 with two Gambian sureties- one of which must be a family member and the other must own a property.

The accused was represented by Lawyer Tah and the state represented by A.A Ceesay.

