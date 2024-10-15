Successful leadership training on empowering women ends

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Maa Foundation for Women, led by CEO Fatoumata Jawara Dukureh, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, under the leadership of Minister Fatou Kinteh, and with the generous support of UNDP, represented by Resident Representative, successfully concluded a transformative three-day leadership training for women. Held last week, the program aimed to empower women with the skills and confidence needed to assume leadership roles and enhance decision-making capabilities.

The training brought together a diverse group of participants, with a special emphasis on the involvement of students, particularly young women. Their vibrant participation filled the room with energy and hope, paving the way for a bright future and showcasing the potential of the next generation of leaders.

The opening ceremony was presided over by UNDP Resident Representative, Mandisa Mashologu, Minister Fatou Kinteh, and CEO Fatoumata Jawara Dukureh. The closing ceremony was graced by the, First Lady Fatoumata Bah Barrow, adding inspiration and elegance to the event.

In alignment with Cancer Awareness Month, the program also included cancer screenings conducted by the Cancer Unit of the Ministry of Health, highlighting the commitment to holistic empowerment—addressing both leadership and health.

Certificates were awarded to participants, and the event concluded with heartfelt testimonies, networking, and a group photo, marking the success of this impactful initiative. “The Maa Foundation for Women remains dedicated to fostering a community of empowered women leaders, ready to transform their communities and inspire future generations.”