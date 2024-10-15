Paulo Djabi charged with perjury

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The State law office has filed perjury and related charges against one Paulo Djabi before the High Court. Djabi is already facing multiple criminal charges ranging from alleged drug dealing to money laundering. He denied all the charges.

In these new charges, the first one, perjury, it is alleged that Paulo Djabi, on or about the 8 March, 2024 committed perjury in a judicial proceeding when he testified under oath to a material or fact in the case involving him and the Attorney General.

Djabi is also charged with fabricating evidence and intention to mislead the High Court, when he knowingly made use of fabricated medical report as evidence.

The third count states that Djabi falsely swore under an oath before Commissioner of Oath and finally Djiabi is charged with making false and fraudulent representation as to his health.

The accused is expected to take his plea on the 22 October, before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul.