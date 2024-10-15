Assembly committee engagements start

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National Assembly is pleased to announce the commencement of its committee engagements for the month of October 2024. These sessions will cover a wide range of issues vital to the governance and development of the nation.

The Committees of the National Assembly will convene daily, with key activities scheduled from Monday, 14 October 2024, to Thursday, 31st October. The National Assembly is open to the public during these sittings, and citizens are encouraged to follow the developments closely.

- Advertisement -

Major businesses for the session

The Joint Committee of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) will continue its inquiry into the Petroleum sector, meeting with key stakeholders, including Ecobank, Access Bank, Creed Energy, and former senior officials in the sector.

Various education-related matters, including the review of the Cybercrime Bill and other reports from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), are expected to feature prominently in committee engagements.

- Advertisement -

The Agriculture Committee will meet with officials from the ministry of agriculture, the Central Projects Coordination Unit (CPCU), and other key stakeholders to review the implementation of agricultural projects and budget execution.

The Health Committee will engage with the ministry of health, pharmaceutical importers, and other partners to address challenges surrounding the importation of drugs and public health concerns.

The Tourism Committee will review the Gambia Tourism Development Area (TDA) and various projects within the sector, while the Monitoring Committee will oversee project presentations by the Ministry of Health and other key ministries.

The Human Rights Committee will consult stakeholders on the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the proposed Women Representation Bill, which seeks to enhance gender representation in decision-making processes.

Several security-related bills, including the National Security Council (NSC) Bill and the Security Vetting Bill, will undergo further scrutiny by the Defence and Security Committee.

All sessions will take place at the National Assembly complex in Banjul, starting daily at 10am and continuing through the afternoon. The sessions will be held in various committee rooms, and the public is encouraged to attend.