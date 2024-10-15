Rights group writes to OP demanding information about 57 vehicles donated to NAMs

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice has written to the Office of the President demanding information over the 57 vehicles donated to the National Assembly in 2017. Government critics expressed concerns about the donation of the vehicles to the National Assembly, arguing it violated the principle of separation of powers, as the president’s involvement in orchestrating the donation was seen as inappropriate. Also, there were criticisms regarding the transparency and accountability of the vehicle acquisition process, with some viewing it as an unnecessary luxury at a time when financial prudence was needed. The controversy also raised questions about the constitutionality of accepting vehicles from an ‘anonymous philanthropist’ for government use.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the group said: “(We) wish to inform the public that we have submitted letters of request for information to the

Office of the President seeking the official source of the 57 pickup trucks donated to the National Assembly Members by the President of the Republic in 2017.”

The group sent similar letters to the Ministry of Lands, Regional Governments and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, Gambia Tourism Board, Gambia Ports Authority and State-Owned Enterprises Commission demanding information on the performance contract signed by the President, the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC).

“We also seek the original proposal of the Minister of Lands and Regional Governments, Religious Affairs submitted to the Cabinet Meeting of 19 September 2024 on the de-reserving of parts of Abuko Nature Reserve.

The full report of the multi-sectoral taskforce, which was formed by the Ministry Lands, Regional Governments and Religious Affairs and submitted its report in June 2023 to review the allocation of demarcated plots of land at the Kamalo industrial layout,” it added.

The group also seeks information on the SOE Commission Report on Nawec, full report of the fire incident at the Ministry of Fisheries in 2019, revenue collected by GTBoard from January 2017 to December 2023, according to, source of revenue collected, annual total collected, signed concession agreement between the GPA and Albayrak Group of Turkey for the expansion of Banjul Port and the development of a new deep seaport in Sanyang.

“These requests are made in accordance with Section 6(1) and Section 11 which require public institutions to manage its information to facilitate access to information, and that citizens have a right to access information from a public body, respectively. We have also submitted copies of these request letters to the Information Commission.”