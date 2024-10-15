CATTLE OWNERS COMPLAIN OF ‘POLICE HARASSMENT’    

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Tension is brewing between the police Motor Traffic Division and cattle owners over the implementation of an operation to clear the road of stray animals. While the police called the mandatory exercise as a public safety measure, the cattle owners alleged it has turned to become a money making venture for the police with heavy fines imposed on each cattle rounded up.

Last week, some concerned cattle owners and members of the National Livestock Association of the Gambia, accused the police of indiscriminately rounding up cattle and dumping them at Abuko, presenting them as stray animals, to find excuse to impose a D5000 fine per cow before their owners could collect them.

According to the cattle owners who organised a press conference at Abuko on Thursday to make these claims, not all cattle on the highways are strayed animals and many have headers guiding them to graze.

”But what is alarming is that it is certain Malian who claimed to be working with the police who would call them to pick cattle claiming they are strayed animals obstructing highways. This Malian would not listen to anyone and seems to be helping in raising money for the police through the imposition of a D5000 fine per cattle,” they alleged.

Saidou Laam, Secretary General of the Association said there was an illusion that these cattle belonged to a dead man who cursed anyone coming near them but now that they realised that every cattle they brought here at Abuko has an owner, it has turned to a money making venture for the police, with each cow attracting D5000 fine. He alleged that it cannot even be ascertain whether receipts have been used for all the payments made.

“So I am calling on everybody to join us and to advocate for this act to stop because paying D5000 per cow is very painful,” he said.

Several other speakers at the press conference expressed similar concerns.

The Standard contacted the police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo who said it is very surprising that the cattle owners would come up with such a claim when there have been very clear and adequate notice given to them about this operation.

“In the first place it is very unlikely that any cattle under the care of herdsmen present would be removed,” the PRO said. About the legality of the operation, the PRO refereed us to a press release issued by the police on the matter since August which reads: ”The Gambia Police Force urgently addresses the concerning rise in stray animals on public roads and highways, particularly along the OIC road corridor. This situation presents significant dangers, including increased risk of road traffic accidents which can have devastating consequences.

It is illegal to allow animals to roam freely in public spaces. Animal owners are strongly urged to secure their livestock by Monday, August 12, 2024. Failure to comply will result in stringent criminal proceedings and the imposition of fines to cover the costs incurred in removing these animals from public areas.

We urge immediate action to prevent potential accidents and ensure public safety. Compliance with this directive is mandatory, and the cooperation of all animal owners is expected.”,

The PRO said going by this notice, the police have made it abundantly clear that the objective of the operation is to enhance public safety on the roads.