Workers’ conditions

The tragedy that occurred last week when seven individuals lost their lives to electrocution raises a few questions as to what the labour laws are in The Gambia. A short time after the incident was reported, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) came out with a denial that they were not staff of the company.

It was then revealed that the workers were contracted by a company called KEI while other reports indicated that they were staff of a company called BB electrical. It came out also that these people were not necessarily fulltime employees but rather daily laborers.

Reports also indicate that apart from the reflective jackets, these people were not putting on any protective materials while they engaged in such works. The fact that each of the companies involved was endeavoring to distance themselves from these workers is perhaps an indication that their families are unlikely to receive much compensation, if any at all.

This brings to the fore the need to have clear cut policies as to the laws of employment. What are the rules governing employment? What are the dos and don’ts of employment? What are the rights of employers and employees? When an accident occurs at one’s place of work, do they get compensation? How much will it be?

All these questions should be answered so that before one takes up any employment – whether fulltime or not – one knows exactly what their rights and obligations are. If laws exist that cover all these, then they should be publicised and whoever is contracting anyone, whatever the circumstances, these should be made clear to them beforehand.

There are many people who have no idea what the rules say when one wishes to employ someone or be employed by someone. This is what leads to things like this happening and the victims have nothing and no recourse to justice.

When the government puts all the necessary laws in place, then the courts will take care of the rest such that both the employer and employee are protected.