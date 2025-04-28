Sunshine Water Group inaugurates borehole for Mingdaw

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Sunshine Water Group, a UK based Charity last week inaugurated a borehole for Mingdaw Upper and Senior Secondary Schools in Farato.

The 2000-litre capacity borehole costing over D293,000 is powered by solar and it now expanded the capacity of the existing borehole from 2000 to 5000 litres.

Kumba Kongira vice principal of Mingdaw expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the donors saying the project is timely as it will alleviate water scarcity issues for over 4000 students.

She said the intervention of Sunshine Water Group has immensely contributed to the smooth running of the school’s day to day operations.

Alhagie Darboe, coordinator of the project, congratulated the school for the new water facility saying Mingdaw can now enjoy an average of 1.75 litre of water per student compared to 0.50 litre per student before the project.

He disclosed that The Sun-Shine Group has sponsored borehole and rehabilitation projects at Sibanor, Brufut, Penyem, Tubakuta, Latriya, Rumba, Wullingkama Lamin Daranka– Mariama Kunda, Busumbala. Sukuta and Kanuma schools among others.

Mr Darboe used the occasion to thank the initiators and donors Helen, Lucy and Marie Gettings, Jo and John Hall, Jo and Gerald Shepherd, Pete Dunn, Phil Godfrey, Claire King, and Julie Parry as well as the contractor, Sekan Borehole Drilling Company, for the successful and timely completion of the project.

Hellen Gettings, a teacher from the UK and head of Sunshine Water Group applauded the principal, teachers and the students of the school for their warm. welcome.