City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Superintendent Kanteh charged with negligence

By Amadou Jadama

Chief Superintendent Muhammed Kanteh of the Gambia Police Force yesterday appeared before the Brikama Magistrate’s Court charged with a single count of negligence of official duty.

Muhammed Kanteh is accused of willfully leaving his duty place during the 3yrs Jotna protests to attend to his two brothers who were admitted at Serekunda General Hospital, one of whom was allegedly stabbed and the other wounded in the protest.
However Kanteh, represented by lawyer Lamin S Camara and Lamin Darboe pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer LS Camara urged the court to grant him bail arguing that the offence the accused was charged with is a bailable offence.
The presiding magistrate Peter Adoh Che accepted the application and granted bail to the Chief Superintendent, in the sum of D5000.00 with one Gambian surety.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GAMBIAN NURSE DIES FROM COVID-19

The Gambia has registered its first documented Covid-19 case among healthcare workers after a senior nurse contracted the virus. The nurse, who worked at the...
Read more
News

Chairman Sonko’s fate to be decided tomorrow

By Omar Bah The Independent Electoral Commission will tomorrow decide on the crisis in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship. The BAC chairman Sheriffo Sonko was recently...
Read more
News

Mayor Bensouda defends inclusion of Yankuba Colley in taskforce

By Omar Bah The mayor of KM, Talib Bensouda has been explaining the controversial inclusion of his predecessor Yankuba Colley of the APRC in the...
Read more
