Suspect dies in police custody

By Tabora Bojang

A man has died while under police custody in Banjul, police sources confirmed to The Standard.

Police spokesperson cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed that the deceased Alpha Ceesay, was being held at the police station in Banjul awaiting his return to the court on Wednesday before he collapsed within the police cell.

According to him he was taken to the main referral hospital in Banjul where he was confirmed dead. He was said to be among inmates who presented their defence before a magistrate court in Banjul but the case was adjourned.

It was earlier reported that the suspect died in Mile 2 prison where he was remanded, but when contacted, the spokesperson of the Gambia Prison Services, Inspector Luke Jatta, denied this. “His name is nowhere to be found in our books. And we don’t have any records to indicate that he was ever remanded in Mile 2,” Jatta clarified.