Suspect in forex bureau killing takes plea

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Arona Tine, a 36-year-old Senegalese technician, resident in Wullikama, near Ghana Town in the West Coast Region, was yesterday arraigned before the High Court in Banjul on a single charge of murder.

The suspect is alleged on 19 January, 2024 at HM Bureau de Change in Westfield with malice aforethought caused the death of Fatoumata Kargbo, a staff, by stabbing her with a knife in the chest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in Wollof and the matter was adjourned to 30 April, 2024 for the prosecution to call its first witness.