Students join calls to keep FGM law

By Olimatou Coker

Students participating in a national convergence on female genital mutilation at the Baoba Hotel have urged National Assembly members to heed the voices of survivors of FGM to stand up for the protection of women and girls in the country.

The National assembly members are currently considering a bill to scrap a law that banned FGM in The Gambia.

Sponsored by Unicef, the week-long forum will also discuss child marriage and sexual violence. It is organised organized by Catch Them Young a women and girl child advocacy group.

Tuti Drammeh said National Assembly members have the power to take a bold step and say no to a practice “that causes no good but harm.”

“The time for action is now and do please reject the women’s amendment bill and together we can end FGM for the next generation of Gambian girls,” Drammeh said.

The initiative brings together parents, children, teachers, women leaders, youth leaders and local authorities from each region for a round table discussion to delve into the effects of female genital mutilation, child marriage and sexual violence, with the ultimate goal of ending these harmful practices.