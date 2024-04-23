PURA validates first-ever electricity grid code for Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is set to introduce the first-ever electricity code for the effective management, governance and regulation of The Gambia’s power and energy sector.

The Gambia electricity grid code is a component of the World Bank’s support to The Gambia energy sector through the Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP). The grid code aims to establish the relevant rules and processes that will ensure and support a secured, safe, and operationally reliable power network. The grid is being developed by CESI, an international electrical engineering firm and is aligned with existing regional electricity code standards.

Speaking at the validation ceremony held at the Metzy Hotel Thursday, Pura deputy director-general Solo Sima, said the advent of an electricity grid code is a timely pre-requisite for the provision of clear and unambitious rules and processes that will coordinate electricity generation, transmission and distribution in a safe and operationally reliable manner.

“Pura’s strategic goal is to improve the regulatory framework by crafting regulations and developing all the required guidelines and standards for effective implementation and compliance. We are confident that the ultimate outcomes as envisaged here today, will be linked towards supporting increased access to electricity with the potential for universal access targeted for achieving our 2025 goals, through the expansion of the power trading and creation of a regional electricity market embedding variable renewable energy in the grid,” Mr Sima added.

Lead consultant Marcelo Tardio said The Gambia’s electricity grid code is tailored to international standards and will provide an overall technical framework that gives clear and transparent rules, guidelines and principles on how to manage, regulate, operate and perform energy services and infrastructure.

He said the introduction of a grid code will help boost investor confidence in the Gambia that they are rules that will be applied and obeyed.

Pura’s acting director of petroleum, water and energy Musa Njie stated that the validation of the grid code will lay a strong foundation for better partnership towards strengthening the regulatory framework, as Gambia aims to transform its power sector towards universal access.