Suwareh is new PSC chairman

By Lamin Darboe

Information Office, MoPS

Mr Baboucarr A Suwareh has been appointed as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) replacing, Mr Lamin Samateh who went on retirement after serving in the position for six years.

Secretary to Public Service Commission, Abdoulie Jafunneh, confirmed that Mr Suwareh’s appointment took effect on 31 January 2024.

Mr Suwareh has been a commissioner at the PSC for the past three years.

Mr Suwareh is a retired educationist and served for 38 years as a teacher and an administrator at the then Ministry of Education renamed MoBSE.

He also served as The Gambia’s deputy ambassador to China from 2016 to 2018.

Mr Suwareh’s predecessor Lamin Samateh from Bakau, was appointed chairman of PSC on 25 January 2018.

Prior to this he held key positions in the public service during the first republic serving as permanent secretary at the ministries of Information and Tourism, Local Government and Lands, Personnel Management Office (PMO), and Health & Social Welfare. He also worked at WHO offices in Brazzaville and Harare.