Judge considering whether to strike out hijab case

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of Banjul High Court has adjourned the hijab case and is considering whether to strike out the suit filed by some students.

St Peters Senior Secondary School, St Therese’s Upper Basic School, Charles Jow Memorial Academy, Rev JC Faye Memorial School and Grace Bilingual School have jointly filed an application at the court seeking an order to strike out the suit filed by the aggrieved students.

The schools are contending that the suit filed by the students is “incompetent” as they, the schools are non-juristic persons and therefore “no cause of action is shown to exist”.

The students represented by lawyer Borry Touray, are seeking a declaration that the denial by these schools of their female students from wearing the Muslim head cover or hijab as an expression of their Islamic belief is unconstitutional and a clear violation of their fundamental human rights.

Justice Jaiteh adjourned the case to March 21 for ruling.