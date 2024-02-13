Magistrate Krubally re-elected GFD chairman

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama in Soma

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul has been re-elected as the chairman of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled to steer the affairs of the federation for the next four years.

Mr Krubally, who is visually impaired, was elected in 2019. At last weekend’s congress held in Jarra Soma, he went unopposed and this will be his second term.

- Advertisement -

Speaking shortly after he was overwhelmingly given a second mandate, Chairman Krubally expressed gratitude to the members of the Federation for trusting him with their welfare for the next four years.

“I hope all of us will defend the GFD constitution, and I hope we will be able to defend it, and the interest of all persons with disabilities. The office does not belong to anybody. Each and everybody’s function has been mentioned in the constitution,” he said.

He added: “It is our collective responsibility to make sure we work together, strive together to achieve the interest of the persons with disabilities in The Gambia. We know our problems and challenges. So now what is left, is to ensure that we function actively and efficiently and this is very important for us.

- Advertisement -

We are not enemies but friends and partners. By Allah’s will, I know that it might be impossible or difficult to achieve everything but I am quite optimistic that with collective efforts, we will be able to achieve a lot for persons with disabilities. GFD has an open-door policy, if anybody wants to know anything about GFD, walk straight to the office and you enquire and you will be given a clear information,” he said.

Magistrate Krubally said in order to make GFD very effective and functional, he wants to form an advocacy team that would be going to media houses to advocate to respect the fundamental rights of the persons with disabilities.

“Also, the women are very important in GFD. We will make sure that we form a strong women’s wing that would also be responsible for the affairs of the women, and we will also have our hearts the rights of children and the youth. So all these categories of disables will be considered,” he vowed.

He advised his colleagues to exercise patience and be respectful to one another.

The new executive members are: Muhammed Krubally chairman, Jabel Ceesay first vice chairperson, Modou Gaye second vice chairperson, Abdoulie AO Bah secretary general, Ousman Bojang treasurer.

The ordinary members are: Jarrai Jabbi, Fatoumata Fatty, Alagie Ceesay, Sheriff Kinteh, Lamin Colley, Anna Bass, Isatou Gano, Ndey Ceesay and Sheriff Kanyi.