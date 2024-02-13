Kanifing mayor hands over 175 plots to municipal staff

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The mayor of Kanifing Municipality, Talib Bensouda, on Friday handed over 175 fully purchased and demarcated 20x20m land documents to KMC Staff Welfare Association.

Mr Bensouda hailed this occasion as a milestone in the history of local governance in The Gambia.

He expressed gratitude to the diligent staff led by President Modou Njie, his team and the councillors of KM in making the dream a reality.

Mayor Bensouda said KMC has 1,400 staff, out of which 175 had been allocated lands, while urging the association to ensure that they organize plots for the remaining staff.

“My office will work together with the association to develop an affordable housing program, transforming these plots into standard homes for the deserving staff”.

President of KMC Staff Welfare Association, Modou Njie, said the current executive came into office in August 2021 and the association found that there was a land process going on between the former executive and Almot Real Estate Company.

He expressed gratitude to Almot CEO for his patience, understanding and support throughout the period just to make sure the staff welfare executive achieves this historic milestone.

Director of administration KMC, Jaja Cham said the initiative is crucial for supporting council staff.

KMC anti-littering manager, Lamin Camara said most of them are junior staff who were tirelessly serving the institution without land.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude, acknowledging the challenges they faced before the land project initiation and thanked the mayor for facilitating their land ownership in the Gambia.