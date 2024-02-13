Remanded woman asks court to discharge her over complicated pregnancy

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Ms Mam Tut Wadda, who is on trial charged with 14 counts of obtaining money by false pretence, and was remanded at the Mile 2 Central Prison, Wednesday urged the court to discharge her citing complications in her pregnancy.

Ms Wadda was arraigned and remanded after she was arrested for allegedly taking money from people on the pretext of securing them travel visas.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Sallah of Kanifing, Ms Wadda pleaded: “I have a medical issue and I have been bleeding. They said they need a request from you for them to send my medical papers for me to be discharged. I was escorted to the hospital and [after scanning] they said my baby is not laying properly in my stomach.” Ms Wadda was not represented by a lawyer.

In response, Magistrate Sallah stated: “You are under their care and it is their duty and responsibility to bring the matter to the court’s attention. If the prisons have anything to tell me, let them put it in writing. Your health is of paramount importance to the court but if prisons have anything to tell me, I should not be the one to write to them. Let them request or you have a lawyer to do that for you.”

The matter has been adjourned to Monday and Ms Wadda was returned to prison.