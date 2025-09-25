Talib Bensouda: A call to lead Gambia in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy

As the 2026 presidential election approaches, Gambians from all walks of life are rallying behind one name: Talib Ahmed Bensouda. Across the political divide, the demand is the same—Bensouda must step forward and contest the presidency. The youths of this country, who make up the majority, are yearning for a leader who can inspire them, but also one who can salvage The Gambia from the disastrous path it is heading toward. For many, Talib Bensouda is that leader.

Bensouda’s leadership has already been tested and proven. As mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), he delivered bold reforms and initiatives that transformed service delivery. From waste management to digital governance, his record is one of tangible progress. The citizens of KMC, recognizing his achievements, rewarded him with a second term—a clear testament to trust earned through performance.

But Gambians want more than local reforms. They want a leader who can replicate such success at the national level. For the women of The Gambia, Bensouda’s vision is particularly inspiring. In KMC, he has rolled out programs aimed at women’s empowerment, recognizing that no nation can truly prosper without empowered women. The want him to replicate this nationwide—ensuring Gambian women are at the heart of national development.

Bensouda’s roots trace back to Kuntaur, where his uncle, Seedy Bensouda, once served as Alkalo. This heritage has shaped his deep commitment to reviving rural Gambia. His vision is clear: to bring development to the doorsteps of rural families by transforming growth centres into hubs of industry and opportunity. Under his leadership, towns like Kaur, Kuntaur, Bansang, Basse and the Fonis will no longer be neglected.

Bensouda would revive the rice industry of the Central River Region (CRR) with modern rice mills and supporting factories. The groundnut mill of Kaur and the cotton ginnery of Basse will be restored, creating jobs and income for thousands. The fruit wealth of the Kombos and West Coast Region—particularly mangoes—will no longer be left to rot but processed into value-added products through new factories. This vision not only creates jobs but tackles one of Gambia’s deepest crises: the rural-urban drift and the dangerous “backway” migration. By generating hope and opportunity in rural areas, young people will no longer see a perilous journey abroad as their only option.

At the heart of this rural revival is agriculture. Bensouda knows the plight of Gambian farmers, who remain the backbone of the economy yet continue to suffer from unfair prices, poor inputs, and outdated tools. He has committed to ensuring that farmers are given fair prices for their produce, supplied with high-yielding seeds, and provided with reasonably priced fertilizer. Beyond that, he envisions modernizing Gambian agriculture by equipping farmers with modern machinery and encouraging the formation of cooperative societies. These cooperatives will not only increase production but also expand farmers’ revenue potential, ensuring they earn what they deserve for their labour.

Above all, Bensouda has promised to confront the cost-of-living crisis head-on. He understands the daily struggles of Gambians and is committed to implementing policies that ease economic hardship while laying the foundations for sustainable national growth.

With Talib Bensouda, Gambians see more than a candidate—they see a tested leader, a visionary reformer, and a unifier. His candidacy represents not only hope for the youth but also practical solutions for women, farmers, rural communities, and struggling families nationwide.

The people are calling, and the moment is ripe: Bensouda 2026.