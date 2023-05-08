TFN heroes award to feature Youssou Ndour, 10 awards

By Lamin Cham

The prestigious Heroes award, annually organised by The Fatu Network to recognise outstanding personalities from different fields, is here again. This year’s edition, the third, will be held this Saturday at the Kairaba International Conference Centre.

Ten Gambians nominated among dozens by people from different backgrounds will be crowned in different categories by the decision of an array of highly acquainted judges on the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is often wrapped in high tempo entertainment led this year again by the Senegalese King of Mbalax, Youssou Ndour, teaming up with Gambians Mary Njie and Rapper ST.

The orga. nising committee told The Standard yesterday that only a few more tables and individual tickets are left on sale, at Staples on Kairaba Avenue or telephone 7768000, or at Envy and Propaganda, or Plas bi for those interested in reserving tables on telephone 7772047.