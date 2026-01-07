- Advertisement -

By Saikou Ceesay

Editor Cham,

I hope and pray that this letter finds you in good health and high spirits, along with the rest of your colleagues at The Standard. I can almost picture you reading this while taking a sip of your British tea. You have always had a special connection to Britain having lived and studied journalism in England, and you have seamlessly integrated aspects of British life into your own. Your story brings to mind Karl Marx’s immersion into the intellectual culture of the Victorian era in England. Marx, a German philosopher and economist, spent the latter part of his life in London, where he continued his studies and became deeply engaged in the city’s vibrant intellectual community.

A colleague once shared a lighthearted story from your days as the Observer Sports Editor how you would jokingly tell Nanama Keita (Okocha), “Make me tea or your story will not be published.” Ha! Ha! Ha! I sincerely hope that will not be my fate as I humbly request space for the publication of this letter.

I referred to “the bell” because everything began with a phone call. On Friday, January 2, my phone rang and from the other end across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans came the uplifting news of the promotion and appointment of Mr. Abdoulie Jafuneh as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet at the Office of the President.

I am delighted to extend warmest congratulations to Mr Jafuneh on his well‑deserved promotion and to commend the government for this thoughtful and fitting decision. His elevation is a testament to his exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Over the years, Mr Jafuneh has served with distinction in various capacities most notably as Director of the American Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as Secretary of the Public Service Commission. His notable accomplishment at PSC include the launching of the PSC E-Recruitment Portal, streamlining government recruitment processes and making it more efficient and transparent.

I was fortunate to work with him at the Foreign Ministry and witnessed firsthand the impact of the initiatives he championed during his tenure. He is a seasoned public administrator and an accomplished diplomat.

I am confident that he will bring vision, integrity and professionalism to this important role and to the Office of the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service. Having worked closely with him, I can attest that his track record of service and his remarkable contributions have distinguished him as a leader capable of driving meaningful progress.

I also hold deep admiration for his immediate supervisor, the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Hon Alieu Njie. He now has someone dependable and capable to support the demanding responsibilities of the office. It is evident that the Office of the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service is poised to make an unprecedented impact on the administration of the civil service. Mr. Njie is equally a highly professional, results‑driven leader and together they form a formidable team.

As Mr Jafuneh assumes this new responsibility, I wish him every success. A former qualified teacher and Flinders University graduate with nearly two decades of experience in public administration at the Personnel Management Office (PMO) where he served as Deputy Permanent Secretary, he brings a wealth of knowledge, discipline, and institutional memory to his new role. I pray that his tenure will be marked by impactful accomplishments, strengthened partnerships, and continued growth. Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this significant milestone.