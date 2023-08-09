The entrepreneur: Adama Damia talks to Alagie Manneh

In this interview, Spain-based up-and-coming entrepreneur Adama Damia talks to The Standard’s Alagie Manneh about her entrepreneurial journey, the challenges encountered and what young people who look up to her as a source of inspiration need to know before venturing into such career paths.

Can you tell us a little about yourself, including your personal and professional background?

My name is Adama Damia, and I’m a 26-year-old Gambian, born and raised in Banjul. Coming from a single-parent family with two siblings, I completed high school at Gambia Senior Secondary School. After that, I spent three years in media training at ChildFund, [and then at] Gambia Radio and Television Services. I later developed my own TV show called “Glimpse,” which won me the TV Presenter of the Year award in 2018. After moving to Barcelona, Spain, I worked in customer experience, managing people across Africa, Asia, and Europe. I’m currently the CEO, founder, and Managing Director of Damia Security Solutions.

You are seen as a up-and-upcoming entrepreneur. Why did you decide to become an entrepreneur, and how?

Growing up, I admired my mother’s entrepreneurial spirit, which inspired me to sell candies and fruits to neighbourhood kids. My first real entrepreneurial experience began in 2019 during Covid-19, selling fashion clothes and shoes. It was a challenging but enlightening experience. In 2021, inspired by the security concerns of Gambians and non-Gambians in The Gambia, my best friend and I started working on Damia Security Solutions, conducting surveys and research on security issues back home. The company officially began operating on July 1st, but it’s been in the works since 2021.

Can you briefly explain how the company operates and generates revenue?

Damia Security Solutions operates by designing and implementing customised security systems, tailored to the unique needs of our clients. We collaborate with leading manufacturers globally to ensure quality and innovation, and our revenue is generated through sales and maintenance contracts with various businesses and individuals in The Gambia.

Have you encountered any unique challenges as a young entrepreneur?

As a young entrepreneur, I’ve faced challenges such as the lack of readily available information online and delays in obtaining crucial details from certain departments. Additionally, the high costs have presented financial challenges.

Has your young age been an asset or a liability in the pursuit of your business?

My young age has primarily been an asset, bringing fresh perspectives and a willingness to adapt and innovate. While it has sometimes brought scepticism from others, my dedication and results have helped overcome any doubts.

As a self-made entrepreneur, what lessons do you have for other young Gambians who look up to you as a role model and want to take up entrepreneurship as a career?

My advice is to be persistent, adaptable, and always attentive to the community’s needs. Recognise opportunities for growth and impact, and don’t be afraid to pursue them, even in the face of challenges.

Where do you see Damia Security Solutions in five years?

In five years, I envision Damia Security Solutions as a leading provider of innovative security solutions in The Gambia, expanding our reach and continually evolving to meet the ever-changing security needs of our communities