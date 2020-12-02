By Muhammad Basiru Gambia
The Legal Hustler
I say it is so painful
If am quiet, they
say am not merciful
If I say it louder,
some will say am a fool
But they don’t know it
makes me so stressfull,
Oh the Faraba Incident !
The Gambians fight
Their supreme law fight
When sections and subsections fight
In the constitution, right ?
Oh some behave like terrorists,
Terrorizing and straumatizing
our territory called the Gambia
And they say the Gambia
is our homeland
Oh the Faraba Incident!
The Gambia is not
our homeland,
But our bush land
If our homeland turns
to be a battlefield
Oh the Faraba Incident!
They pulled the trigger as they
were triggered by the gunshot
Heard the gunshots shooting
my fellow innocent Gambians
Oh the Faraba incident!
I have seen my fellow citizens
following down on the ground,
Snoring and groaning,
Surrounded by the wailing family
Oh the Faraba incident !
May be our future
leader is eliminated
The transformer of our society,
the teacher is eliminated
The building blocks of our our
country are maimed
Oh the Faraba incident !
I have seen the corpse assembled
at the EFSTH like useless criminal tools
Oh the Faraba Incident !
The perpetrators perpetrate
Bullets penetrate
The protesters retaliate
Stones penetrate
The nation vibrates
The I.G.P abdicates
Let the conscious citizens concentrate
and build a new Gambia
Oh the Faraba Incident !
I wish the government rings
Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone ,
If not Koroma of Sierra Leone
Paul Kagame of Rwanda
If not Kagame of Rwanda
Then Salvakir of South Sudan and
ask the meaning of blood
Oh the Faraba incident!