The Gambia’s first agro-industrial hub nears completion, promising jobs and local manufacturing growth

The Gambia is on the verge of a major milestone in its industrial and agricultural transformation as the country’s first purpose-built Agro-Industrial Hub reaches approximately 90 percent completion. The facility, designed as an integrated manufacturing and processing ecosystem, is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing imports, strengthening agro-processing, and creating significant employment opportunities.

At the heart of the development are fourteen modern manufacturing and processing units, each measuring 500 square metres. These spaces have been designed to host food and agro-related manufacturing activities, with a particular focus on products that are widely consumed locally but are often imported. Among the products expected to be produced within the hub are juices, ketchup, vinegar, and a range of other processed food and consumer goods derived from agricultural inputs.

The hub has been developed with modern industrial standards in mind. It is equipped with essential shared infrastructure, including solar power systems to support energy efficiency, an autonomous high-pressure fire suppression system to enhance safety, and a fully paved internal road network to facilitate logistics and movement within the complex. While some of the processing units will be operated directly by the developers, others will be leased to independent manufacturers seeking ready-to-use facilities for agro-industrial production.

Beyond manufacturing, the project has been conceived as a fully integrated industrial ecosystem. A large administrative and commercial block at the front of the development will house approximately 32 outlet stores and showrooms. These outlets will provide space for products manufactured within the hub, as well as related goods and services, to be displayed and sold directly to wholesalers, distributors, and consumers.

The upper levels of the same building will accommodate office spaces intended for manufacturers operating within the hub, as well as other businesses linked to agro-processing, logistics, and industrial services. Complementary facilities have also been incorporated into the design. The eastern wing includes restaurant space and a prayer room, while the western wing has been reserved for essential service providers such as a bank, pharmacy, logistics or travel services, and other support businesses that will add value to companies operating on site.

Recognising the needs of a diverse workforce, the hub also includes eleven dedicated accommodation units within the complex. These are intended primarily for staff working within the hub, including expatriate technical personnel and managerial staff, thereby reducing pressure on housing and improving operational efficiency for resident companies.

The overall vision is to create a “one-stop shop” for agro-industrial processing in The Gambia, where manufacturing, administration, retail, logistics, services, and staff accommodation are all located within a single, purpose-built environment. By clustering these activities, the hub is expected to lower operational costs, improve productivity, and encourage collaboration among manufacturers.

Abubkary Jawara, Chairman of GACH Group, said the vision for the Agro-Industrial Hub was shaped by years of practical experience in local processing. He noted that after operating a tomato paste processing factory since 2018, the Group recognised the need to move beyond stand-alone factories and instead develop a purpose-built ecosystem where manufacturing, services, and distribution are integrated. According to him, the hub is intended to drive value addition, reduce reliance on imports, strengthen local supply chains, and create sustainable employment opportunities for Gambians.

From a development perspective, the project is expected to contribute meaningfully to the country’s agro-industrial value chain. By enabling local processing of agricultural produce, it will help increase value addition within the country, reduce post-harvest losses, and create more stable markets for farmers. In turn, this is expected to support agricultural growth while strengthening food security and import substitution.

Employment creation is another major anticipated benefit. The hub is expected to generate a substantial number of direct jobs across manufacturing, administration, retail, logistics, and facility management. In addition, it is likely to create significant indirect employment through supply chains, transport services, raw material sourcing, maintenance, and downstream distribution.

As the project approaches completion, expectations are high that the Agro-Industrial Hub will mark a new chapter in The Gambia’s industrial development, one centred on local production, value addition, and sustainable job creation. When fully operational, the hub is expected to stand as a flagship example of how targeted infrastructure investment can stimulate agro-industrial growth and support broader economic development.