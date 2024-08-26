The Gambia’s rainy season: Seeds of hope amidst struggles … Overcoming economic challenges and reviving cooperative spirit in agriculture

- Advertisement -

By Uthman A N Jeng

Introduction:

The vital role of agriculture

Nestled along the banks of the Gambia River, agriculture in The Gambia is not just an economic activity; it’s a way of life that sustains families, shapes communities, and drives the nation’s economy. As each rainy season heralds the promise of new growth, Gambian farmers embark on a journey fraught with challenges that test their resilience and determination. This article delves into the harsh realities faced by these farmers, the impact of global trends like climate change and rural-urban migration, and their unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

- Advertisement -

The harsh realities of farming: The struggles of Gambian farmers

As promising as the rainy season may be, the journey for Gambian farmers is not without its hurdles. Beneath the hope lies a harsh reality—one where traditional methods and outdated equipment often stand in the way of progress.

For many Gambian farmers, traditional methods and outdated equipment define their struggle against a backdrop of evolving agricultural practices. Rusty machetes and dilapidated plows are stark reminders of the technological divide between rural subsistence farming and modern agricultural advancements. Lamin Ceesay, a seasoned farmer from the Central River Region, laments, “We use tools passed down through generations. While our neighbors boast mechanized farming, we toil with rudimentary implements that hinder our productivity.”

- Advertisement -

Diminishing support systems

But the challenges don’t end with tools and techniques. Another key pillar of farming life—the cooperative groups that once provided essential support—has crumble, leaving farmers even more vulnerable.

Farming in The Gambia has never been easy, but recent years have brought even greater challenges, particularly with the rising cost of essential supplies like fertilizer. Many farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain their operations, despite government subsidies. Muhammed Mahanerah, a farmer from URR and the head of a large family, shares his frustration: “I used to buy fifteen to twenty (15-20) bags of fertilizer for two farms, but now it’s really not sustainable because of the high price of fertilizer and other farm implements. Even with government subsidies, most farmers still struggle to buy the needed quantity for their farms.”

This sentiment is echoed by Nfamara Fofana, a farmer from LRR, who recalls a time when farming was more manageable thanks to cooperative support from the government during the First Republic:

“The government, through cooperative groups, used to provide us with fertilizer at a low cost on loan. They also supplied rice and other commodities for free, relieving us of the burden of feeding our families and allowing us to focus on our farms. I think the government should bring back the cooperative groups,” he suggests.

These experiences reflect the broader reality of farming today—one in which Gambian farmers face mounting economic pressures. While the government’s efforts to subsidize fertilizer have provided some relief, it is clear that these measures alone are not enough. More durable and sustainable solutions are needed to ensure that farmers can overcome these harsh realities and continue to contribute to the nation’s food security.

Cooperative groups, once bastions of support for rural farmers, have faltered over the years. These groups provided vital resources such as loans, modern equipment, and communal knowledge-sharing platforms. Today, however, mismanagement and dwindling government support have left cooperative members grappling with financial burdens and a lack of access to essential farming resources.

Impact of climate change: a growing concern

As cooperative support weakens, another threat looms large: the unpredictable wrath of climate change, exacerbating the difficulties farmers face and leaving even fewer safety nets in place.

Climate change looms large over Gambian agriculture, exacerbating existing challenges and introducing new uncertainties. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and unpredictable weather conditions threaten crop yields and food security. Dr Lamin Jobe, an agricultural scientist, emphasizes, “Climate variability poses a grave threat to Gambian farmers. Adaptation strategies are crucial to mitigate these risks and sustain agricultural productivity in the face of changing environmental conditions.”

Rural-urban migration: a double-edged sword

With climate change amplifying uncertainties, many youth are looking beyond the land for opportunities, resulting in significant rural-urban migration that further depletes the agricultural workforce.

The allure of urban life, coupled with economic hardships in rural areas, has fueled significant rural-urban migration among Gambian youth. Many young men and women abandon family farms in pursuit of opportunities in urban centers like the Kombos. Binta Sanyang, a mother from the Lower River Region, shares, “Poverty drove our sons to the city. They dream of escaping to Europe, leaving behind aging parents to tend to the farm alone.” This migration depletes rural communities of essential labor, further straining agricultural productivity.

The perilous Backway journey

For some, migration is not limited to the urban centers of The Gambia; desperation drives them to embark on far more dangerous paths—the ‘Backway’ to Europe, a journey fraught with peril.

Desperation drives some young Gambians to embark on the perilous “Backway” journey to Europe, seeking better prospects beyond their homeland’s agricultural constraints. Modou Mbakeh, a father who lost two sons en route to Europe, mourns, “The ‘Backway’ has robbed me of my children and left our farm without strong hands to till the soil.” This migration not only depletes rural labor forces but also fractured families and communities, leaving behind shattered hopes and aspirations.

The human toll

But the cost of migration is not just measured in dangerous journeys. The human toll it takes on families and communities left behind is just as devastating.

The consequences of economic hardships and migration extend beyond fields and harvests, deeply affecting family dynamics and social structures. Samba Mballow and Jainaba Bah, rice farmers from the Central River Region, share similar plights. “Our children went to Europe seeking better lives, but the burden of farming now rests heavily on our shoulders,” they lament. The emotional and psychological toll on parents and remaining family members is profound, highlighting the broader societal impacts of agricultural decline and migration.

Promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment

Addressing these deep-rooted challenges requires a focus on empowering all those who contribute to the agricultural sector—particularly women, who often face unique obstacles yet play a crucial role in farming life.

Women play a pivotal role in Gambian agriculture, yet they often face gender-specific barriers to accessing resources, land rights, and agricultural training. Promoting gender equality through policies that support women farmers, provide access to microfinance, and empower female agricultural leaders strengthens rural economies and enhances food security. “Supporting women in agriculture isn’t just fair; it’s essential for our community’s prosperity,” asserts Fatou Sowe, a women’s rights advocate.

Environmental conservation and natural resource management

Just as empowering women is essential for agricultural growth, so too is the preservation of the very resources on which they depend. Protecting the land, water, and forests is critical to sustaining the agricultural future.

Preserving natural resources such as forests, rivers, and fertile soils is critical for sustainable agriculture. Integrated land-use planning, afforestation projects, and sustainable water management initiatives safeguard biodiversity, mitigate climate change impacts, and ensure the long-term viability of Gambian farming communities. “Our land is our heritage. We must protect it for future generations,” emphasizes Abdoulie Jallow, an environmental activist.

Market access and value chain development

While conservation ensures the land remains fertile, farmers must also have access to markets that allow them to sell their products and thrive economically.

Improving market access for rural farmers through infrastructure upgrades and market information systems enables them to sell their produce at fair prices and access broader markets. Strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting agribusiness development, and fostering partnerships between farmers and agro-processors enhance economic opportunities and income generation. “Connecting farmers to markets transforms lives and livelihoods,” notes Isatou Njie, an agricultural economist.

A call for change

Market access is one piece of the puzzle, but a broader, more comprehensive approach is needed to truly empower Gambian farmers and revive the agricultural sector.

Addressing the myriad challenges faced by Gambian farmers requires comprehensive policy interventions and collaborative efforts:

Investment in Agricultural Infrastructure: Improve access to modern farming equipment, irrigation systems, and rural roads to enhance productivity and market access.

Revitalization of Cooperative Societies: Support cooperative groups with funding, training, and access to markets to empower farmers and strengthen community resilience.

Climate Adaptation Strategies: Promote climate-smart agricultural practices such as agroforestry and sustainable water management to build resilience against climate variability.

Youth empowerment and education

Develop vocational training programs and educational initiatives to attract youth to agriculture, fostering innovation and sustainability.

Integrated Rural Development: Integrate agricultural development with social services, infrastructure improvements, and environmental conservation efforts to foster holistic rural growth.

In the face of relentless challenges—whether from shifting climates, diminishing resources, or the pull of migration—Gambian farmers stand as pillars of resilience. Their commitment to the land is not merely about survival, but about preserving a way of life, nurturing future generations, and building a sustainable path forward. As we support their journey, we invest not just in agriculture, but in the enduring spirit of a nation determined to rise amidst adversity.

Conclusion

Cultivating a sustainable future

Ultimately, only through collective effort and systemic reform can The Gambia’s agricultural sector grow into a sustainable and prosperous future—one where hope is nurtured alongside the land.

As the Gambia River meanders through verdant landscapes, Gambian farmers sow seeds of hope amidst adversity. Their journey is one of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to nurturing the land that sustains them. By addressing systemic challenges and investing in sustainable agricultural practices, The Gambia can cultivate a vibrant agricultural sector that ensures food security, economic prosperity, and cultural resilience for generations to come.

The Gambia’s agricultural landscape is not just about cultivating crops; it’s about nurturing communities, preserving cultural heritage, and safeguarding the future for generations to come. Through collaboration and commitment, we can sow the seeds of a brighter tomorrow where Gambian farmers thrive, their land flourishes, and their contributions to national development are recognized and celebrated.

“Our journey is one of resilience and hope,” reflects Mariama Sowe, the young farmer from Basse. “Together, we can cultivate a sustainable future where agriculture is not just a way of life but a pathway to prosperity for all.”

In the heart of every Gambian farmer beats the determination to overcome challenges, embrace opportunities, and cultivate a future that sustains both the land and its people. As the rains nourish the earth and the fields come alive with promise, let us stand united in our commitment to supporting Gambian agriculture—a cornerstone of our nation’s prosperity and pride.