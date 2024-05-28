The Gaza war will ultimately create the two-state solution

- Advertisement -

The unlikelihood of Israel complying with the UN top-court orders on May 24, 2024, to halt the military offensive in Rafah merely reinforces the repeated argument in my new book, “Testimony of a Retired Gambian Military Officer and Diplomat,” that the world body is mostly powerless when it comes to solving international crises of such magnitude. Writing from first-hand experience as the deputy ambassador of The Gambia to the UN from 2015 to 2017, I narrated how most critical decisions or resolutions at the UN are subjected to the approval or disapproval of the five permanent members of the Security Council: the USA, the UK, France, China, and the Russian Federation.

I specifically wrote about the hopelessness of the majority of the 193 UN member states in implementing the decades-old resolution for a two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel co-existing in the Middle East, due to the uncooperativeness of a few permanent Security Council members holding veto powers. The reason Israel can defy the whole world and get away with it is hinged on its reliance on the ever-unwavering support of Western nations, particularly the three permanent members of the UN Security Council.

However, it is noteworthy that this time around, in Israel’s so-called war to ultimately wipe out Hamas from the face of the earth, which in seven months is literally becoming a genocidal war, the global sympathy once enjoyed by the Zionist regime is paradoxically shifting rapidly. The US government, facing overwhelming internal and external pressure for arming and supporting Israel, seems to be wavering from its intransigent position. Although warning Israel to stop bombing civilian facilities and other genocidal operations in the Gaza Strip while shipping more weapons to them to continue the attack at best typifies double standards.

For Norway, Spain, and Ireland to now back Palestinian statehood illustrates an unprecedented rupture in the Western nations’ alliance for Israeli support at all times and under all circumstances. Adding them to the nine G20 member states—Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey—who have since recognized Palestinian statehood, I now see a promising future for the two-state solution never envisaged before. In my view, the Gaza war, by every indication, will finally create the two-state solution.

Whether Israel would succeed in defeating Hamas or not, the announcement by the ICC chief prosecutor regarding the possible arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, symbolizes a serious blow in the increasing isolation of the Jewish State over the war in Gaza. The war is also dividing the West on its rationale, objectives, and ramifications, with Germany notably stating its willingness to arrest those accused by the ICC of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity if they set foot in their country.

Previously, I was skeptical about the implementation of United Nations Resolution 181, which was passed by the UN General Assembly in 1947 and called for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem as a corpus separatum to be governed by a special international regime. However, given the rising global awareness of the unfair persecution of the Palestinian people, thanks to the ongoing war in Gaza, I am now optimistic about a possible silver lining. Indeed, I believe Israel’s actions in this conflict may galvanize global support for the two-state solution. Otherwise, Israel will face greater isolation and more violence and insecurity. Instead of defeating Hamas, Israel’s brutal actions may create more determined fighters from emotionally and physically scarred orphans and victims of collateral damage.

It is increasingly doubtful that, despite the extensive bombing and devastation caused in the Gaza Strip since October 7, Israel has made significant progress in eradicating Hamas, as Hamas fighters continue to fight and remain elusive in their tunnels. After months of Israel claiming systemic destruction of Hamas, the guerrilla fighters amazingly fired rockets toward the Tel Aviv area in central Israel this morning. Hello!

Another major question surrounding the Gaza Strip operation is what Israel plans to do after “destroying Hamas.” The world will not permit Israel to occupy the Strip, which many experts believe is its ultimate objective, to illegally settle more Jews there and expel all the Arabs.

This leaves the two-state solution as the best option for durable peace and stability, with the global community acting as referees for its sustainability. Only time will tell, though I cannot be more optimistic.

Colonel Samsudeen Sarr Rtd.