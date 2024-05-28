Denying Barrow a 3rd term

- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Jeng

It is disheartening to note President Barrow who was cherished for his humility and tolerance mutating into an arrogance and unresponsive leader. His transformation validated the epitome the presidency does not change but reveals the actual persona of its occupant. He is drowning in the sea of undistilled liquor of power navigating him against the torrents of ordinary Gambians’ cries for better living standards, food security, strong and effective public institutions. Thus, it is incumbent upon every patriotic Gambian to be resolute in ensuring President Barrow does not have a 3rd term come 2026. Truth be told, President Barrow has disconnected and is indifferent to our impoverishment, insecurity, and decaying economy.

Many of the disadvantaged Gambians solaced themselves by accepting their conditions as an ordinance from God. Albeit humans oftentimes perceived suffering as part of life, God avails us means to be resilient in overcoming and changing our conditions. Thus, He will neither descent nor send His angels to change our condition for us. Admittedly, President Barrow has overseen the facilitation of good roads and Bridges to communities that were previous cut from getting around with timely and relative ease. Commendable. But left flick the coin of such provision to its other side. Do these roads and bridges put food on the table of many hungry Gambian? Do they avail you timely and adequate medical treatments? Have they cut the rising crime rate? Answers to these fundamental questions explain that development is not only infrastructural. Same can be argued with the building of health centres without adequate medication, equipment, and qualified personnel to man them.

President Barrow’s leadership is not a victim of randomness of failures. Sadly, most of them are by design and could have been avoided. A classic instance is the hosting of the OIC. There is battery of illustrations of similar failures that could have been success stories. The dead of our infants caused the untested cough syrup, and recently the poor and corrupt management of our ferry services. Lamentably, in every department one looks at under the Barrow leadership is shrouded with appalling designed failures. How we resolve to change our leadership and failed governance is crucial. Hope and prays without resilience will yield no breakthrough. Nationalism and patriotism are the essentials. Community and national sharing of our pain can provide not only comfort and empathy but unity, support and resolve to see our failed and unresponsive leadership beyond party politics.

Furthermore, we will find meaning in the face of our appalling condition under President Barrow to be united to vote him out in 2026. Suffice it to say this involves personal political consciousness, increased empathy, or a deeper understanding of failure of the Barrow leadership does not only have ripple effects on the opposition but all of us as a nation. With this spirit of desire to link one’s safety and happiness to those around us can help us in dealing with President Barrow and his cronies nationally. This will not only reinforce our social cohesion but further sediment our compassion for one another. This is equally true in cultivating faith amid doubt. Oftentimes we are prone question and doubt potential possibilities in adversity. Even though resilience may not have all the answers on how to vote President Barrow out in 2026 but been resolute and trusting in your capability just like it was in 2016 when many doubted Jammeh could be defeated through the ballot. In other words, taking proactive steps to address and mitigate President barrow’s unresponsiveness and failed governance can empower us in voting him out in 2026.