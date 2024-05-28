EVERTON EYE YANKUBA MINTEH

- Advertisement -

Everton are showing interest in Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

The 19-year old has enjoyed a stand out season on loan at Feyenoord in Holland scoring 11 goals.

He joined Newcastle from Danish side OB last year for £6million and was immediately sent out on loan. The Gambia international gained Champions League experience and ended the season by winning the Dutch Cup but was sent off in the process.

Eddie Howe has praised Minteh’s progress and while Feyenoord are keen on another loan, the player’s ambition is to play in the Premier League.

Everton have posted an interest in Minteh but are unsure what their financial position will be at this stage.

Daily Mail