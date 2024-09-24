The government should not lie to citizens

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

Two days ago, this is what State House announced on its Facebook page about a Cabinet meeting,

“The Cabinet is also set to discuss another presentation by the Honourable Minister for Lands, Regional Governments and Religious Affairs Hamat NK Bah, on the De-Reserving of Parts of Abuko Nature Reserve and Allocation of Parcels of Land in Lamin for a National Stadium and to Lamin VDC for a sporting facility.”

Today, this is what the Ministry of Information posted on their Facebook page about the same issue,

“Cabinet approved a second proposal which involves the allocation of land in Lamin, along with a portion of land from NARI, for the development of sports and recreational facilities, including a National Football Stadium. These facilities will cater to a variety of sporting activities, benefiting the youth of Lamin and surrounding areas.”

While the State House mentioned the de-reserving of the Abuko Nature Reserve, the Ministry of Information did not even mention anything about de-reserving anything much more mention the name ‘Abuko’.

So, who is telling the truth and who is lying to citizens?

As we figure out where the truth and falsehood lie, let us also recall that in June 2023 there was news that the Government had allocated a huge piece of land in Lamin to a prominent NPP stalwart Suku Singhateh. Immediately, the Lamin VDC got up to go to the place where they held a press conference to condemn the decision issued in a press statement.

The interesting point in their press statement was that they already had intentions to build a mini stadium on that same piece of land, which will also cater for other facilities for the youths of Lamin. This is what they said,

“Yusupha Sanyang, head of competition at the Lamin Sports Development Association, said that the association plans to build a mini stadium on the land for the youths of Lamin Village.

“We got this land, it is very big. We have begun developing a 200?200-meter area that will eventually become a mini stadium for the town. The stadium will include a volleyball court, a basketball court, a sports center, and a creation center for kids and youths. This will help to divert them away from drug use and into sports. We are committed to this project and will not take it lightly. We want to make sure that we have a space that the youth will enjoy.”

The question now is, what stadium is the State House and the Ministry of Information exactly talking about for the youth of Lamin when the VDC of Lamin is already talking about a stadium for their community? In other words, is it really true that indeed the State House and Hamat Bah are interested in a stadium for Lamin youths or are they hiding behind Lamin youths just to invade Abuko Nature Reserve for some business and selfish interests? This is what must concern Gambians.

Thanks to the conflicting press releases of the State House and Ministry of Information, their true intentions have been exposed. That is, the interest of the youth of Lamin is not their interest at all otherwise the Government would have gone to Lamin VDC to support their agenda for the youth of Lamin. It is obvious that the Government is now exploiting the plight of the youth for some other selfish interests even if that means destroying the nation’s most precious nature reserve.

The Government has a legal and moral obligation to be truthful, honest and open with citizens because they are mere servants of the people. Servants do not mislead and lie to their masters. That tantamount to immediate dismissal with severe consequences.

Therefore, I put it to President Adama Barrow that his Government and its officials are misleading Gambians with false information and dishonesty. It is pertinent that he addresses the nation to tell the truth to citizens about this matter. For that matter, he must hold his officials accountable – the Chief of Staff Mod Ceesay, the Minister of Lands Hamat Bah and the Minister of Information Ismaila Ceesay for releasing false and conflicting information to citizens.

I call on all citizens and indeed CSOs and political parties to stand firm to hold the Government accountable to its functions and duties as per the law. We must not let any public institution or official to disrespect Gambians, to plunder our resources and to destroy our environment for selfish interests. Let us use all the available accountability mechanisms to ensure that abuse of office and corruption are tackled, and perpetrators are brought to justice.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh