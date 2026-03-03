The Jinack dilemma: Law, ethics and morality

- Advertisement -

The recent destruction of cannabis fields in Jinack by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has ignited a familiar but necessary debate about the relationship between law, ethics, and morality. When the law speaks clearly, as it does in The Gambia regarding the cultivation, trafficking, and use of prohibited substances, enforcement agencies are duty bound to act. A state that selectively enforces its laws undermines its own authority and invites disorder.

From a strictly legal standpoint, DLEAG’s actions are defensible. The constitution and statutory laws of The Gambia do not permit the cultivation of cannabis. In that sense, the agency acted within its mandate. Citizens who applaud the crackdown argue that allowing illegal cultivation to continue would create a dangerous precedent, weaken the rule of law, and embolden criminal networks.

Yet the law does not operate in a moral vacuum. Ethics demand that we examine context. Jinack, a remote island community, has long complained of neglect by successive governments – from Jawara’s to Jammeh’s and now Barrow’s. Residents argue that their soil and environmental conditions make alternative cash crop cultivation difficult, and that limited infrastructure and state support have narrowed their economic choices. If a community turns to illegal cultivation out of desperation rather than criminal intent, the ethical equation becomes more complex.

Morality, too, asks deeper questions. Is it just to punish without first providing viable alternatives? Can the state claim the moral high ground if it enforces prohibition while failing to address structural poverty? These questions do not excuse illegality, but they challenge policymakers to move beyond a purely punitive response.

The balance, therefore, lies not in choosing between law and compassion, but in harmonising them. Enforcement must be firm, consistent, and impartial. However, it should also be accompanied by meaningful engagement – agricultural support programmes, alternative livelihood initiatives, and sustained dialogue with affected communities. Destroying fields may solve an immediate legal breach, but without economic substitution, the problem will likely resurface.

In situations like Jinack, the rule of law must stand. But it must stand on a foundation of fairness and foresight. A government that enforces the law while investing in human dignity does more than maintain order; it builds legitimacy. And legitimacy, not fear, is the true guardian of national stability.