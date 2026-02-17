The Macky Sall conundrum: Is his past a hindrance to the UN top job?

- Advertisement -

By Musa Bassadi Jawara,

Economist & Author

Life has a way of serving unexpected turns. Just years ago, Macky Sall wielded power over Ousmane Sonko’s political fate, jailing him and barring his path to the presidency. Now, Sonko sits at the AU summit, poised to influence Sall’s bid for UN Secretary-General. This irony isn’t lost on observers, highlighting the unpredictable nature of politics. As the saying goes, “The wheel of fortune is always turning.”

Macky Sall’s bid for the top UN post has reignited debates about his domestic record and Senegal’s democratic trajectory. Critics argue his actions – from jailing opponents to postponing elections – undermine his credibility for global leadership.

Sall’s controversial legacy

Sall’s attempt to seek a third term sparked violent protests and a constitutional crisis in crisis in Senegal. His decision to jail opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, now Prime Minister, raised concerns about his tolerance for dissent. The postponement of elections further eroded trust in his commitment to democratic norms.

The constitution of Senegal explicitly barred Sall’s re-election, making his bid for the UN role questionable. Critics argue that his disregard for democratic norms at home disqualifies him from leading the UN.

Wealth and accountability

Sall’s wealth has also come under scrutiny. In 2012, he declared assets worth over 8 billion CFA francs (approximately $16 million USD), sparking concerns about corruption. Sall attributed this wealth to a gift from former President Abdoulaye Wade, who later denied the claim. As Lord Acton warned, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” This episode raises questions about transparency and accountability, issues central to the debate about African leaders’ integrity.

Unresolved allegations

The current government has made grave allegations about the Sall administration, including hidden national debts and dozens of protesters killed during his tenure. These issues remain unresolved in court, with Sall’s culpability yet to be determined. Given these serious concerns, many argue that Sall’s candidature should be deferred until these matters are fully adjudicated. An amnesty put in place by Sall before his departure cannot simply whitewash these issues; they demand thorough scrutiny.

Sonko’s pivotal role

As Sall’s former rival, Sonko’s stance on the UN bid carries significant weight. Will he push for accountability or prioritise pragmatism? His decision could influence African leaders’ support for Sall. The tables have turned, and Sonko is now in a position to shape Sall’s fate.

Broader implications for Senegal and Africa

The outcome will signal Africa’s commitment to democratic governance and accountability. Will the continent prioritize stability or uphold democratic norms? The AU’s response will be telling.

The situation raises key questions: Will Sall’s experience outweigh his domestic controversies? Can Sonko balance pragmatism with principle? What does Africa’s stance say about its democratic values?

Conclusion

The UN Secretary General must be an individual of impeccable reputation. His character must be beyond reproach. The last thing the world must not afford is a Secretary-General issued a court order to testify about ongoing trials and issues of impropriety during his reign. This is not what global leadership should endure or be subjected to.

As we weigh Macky Sall’s bid for the top UN post, we must consider the moral imperative. Can we entrust global governance to someone shrouded in domestic controversy? I argue we cannot. The African Union’s endorsement should hinge on principles, not politics. Given the unresolved allegations, constitutional concerns, and questions about transparency, Sall’s candidature falls short of the required standard.

As Confucius wisely said, “Morality is the basis of things and truth is the substance of all morality.” Let’s champion leaders who embody the values we wish to see in the world. The world deserves better.

I conclude that the African Union should reject Macky Sall’s bid for UN Secretary-General.