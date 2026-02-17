Guinea-Bissau presidential claimant, Dias, rejects junta power-sharing plan

- Advertisement -

By Paul Ejime

Dr Fernando Dias da Costa, who claimed victory in Guinea-Bissau’s 23rd November 2025 presidential election, will not participate in the power-sharing transition government suggested by the ruling military junta, and has instead called for his inauguration as the country’s legitimate leader, his National Campaign Directorate said.

It is widely believed that, in an apparent move to avoid an electoral defeat, former President Umaro Sissoco Embaló orchestrated a military coup on 26th November 2025 ahead of the announcement of the results of the legislative and presidential polls and handed power to his loyalists in the army.

“We categorically reject any attempt to impose a so-called ‘transition government’ that does not emanate from the popular will and is enforced through arms and brute force,” Dias National Campaign Directorate said in a statement at the weekend.

According to the statement, “Fernando Dias da Costa is the legitimate winner of the presidential elections of 23rd November 2025….” “Any solution that does not recognise (the) results and ensure his immediate swearing-in is illegitimate and unacceptable.”

“Accordingly, the National Campaign Directorate will not participate in any power-sharing arrangement or allocation of ministerial portfolios under the authority of the coup plotters. Any reforms in Guinea can only be undertaken within the constitutional framework, by legitimate and democratically elected institutions,” it added.

The Ecowas Commission had, in a statement on 30th January 2025, “welcomed the recent measures taken by the transitional authorities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau aimed at fostering an inclusive political environment and advancing the country’s return to constitutional order.”

Quoting communication by the junta regime to the Chair of the Ecowas Authority, the President of Sierra Leone, the Commission said the measures included:

– Formation of an inclusive transition government, with three ministerial positions each allocated to the PAIGC (African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde) and the political group led by Mr Fernando Dias da Costa

– Appointment of ten representatives from the two political groups to the National Transition Council.

– Release of all political prisoners and improvement of the conditions of detention of Mr Domingos Simões Pereira, President of the PAIGC, who has been transferred from central prison to house arrest, and

– Withdrawal of the request for the departure of the Ecowas Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB).

In its statement, the Dias Campaign Directorate confirmed that Senegal has facilitated the “transfer of the President of the National People’s Assembly, Mr Domingos Simões Pereira, from a police station to his private residence,” while “the duly elected President, Fernando Dias da Costa, was able to return to his home after staying under protection at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“However, this change does not constitute freedom. Mr Domingos Simões Pereira continues to be deprived of his rights and remains under arbitrary detention at his residence, without any legal basis or judicial warrant,” the statement said, adding that “His detention, which has now exceeded two months, constitutes a clear act of political persecution by the authors of the coup…”

Pereira, leader of the opposition coalition, which included the PAIGC was barred along with the party from the last November elections, and they mobilised support for Dias.

The Dias Campaign Directorate said, “The self-proclaimed Military High Command, despite repeated attempts to fabricate a legal justification, has failed to present any legal proceedings or criminal charges against Domingos Simões Pereira. His only so-called ‘offence’ is leading the electoral victory of Fernando Dias da Costa and upholding the will of the Bissau Guinean people.”

It said the junta had sought to “mislead Ecowas, national and the international public opinion, seeking to portray itself as complying with the decisions by Ecowas, the United Nations, African Union, EU and the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries.”

The statement dismissed the narrative as “narrative,” adding: “The so-called ‘transition’ announced by the military authorities not only disregards the will of the Bissau Guinean people but also blatantly ignores the decisions adopted by Ecowas at its Summits on 27th November and 14th December 2025.”

It further said: “Only individuals acting in bad faith and driven by obscure interests will fail to understand that the current military usurpation of power serves to protect the interests of former President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who was decisively defeated in the elections adjudged free, fair and transparent by the international community.”

The Campaign Directorate “Categorically rejects the attempt by the Military High Command to simulate a normalcy that does not exist. Guinea-Bissau is living under a disguised dictatorship,” it added.

According to its quoted communication with the Ecowas authorities, the Gen. Horta Inta-A-led military regime has backed down from its earlier demand that the Ecowas armed forces in Guinea-Bissau, ESSMGB, be withdrawn.

The Campaign Directorate said the Mission should remain and provide security to Dias and his principal officers.

Other demands by the Campaign Directorate are:

– Immediate and unconditional release of Pereira and all political detainees, and the guarantee of their safety and total freedom

– Immediate cessation of persecution, abductions, assaults and intimidation of citizens, activists and journalists

– Call on the Bissau Guinean people to resist peacefully, yet firmly, the military regime that has usurped power and betrayed public trust

– Urge the international community to isolate the ‘illegitimate regime’ and refrain from recognising any of its actions

– Call on Ecowas to honour its decisions and proceed with targeted sanctions against all individuals obstructing the return to democratic constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau

Reiterating its commitment to the “struggle for democracy, legitimacy and the dignity of the Guinean people,” the Campaign Directorate said: “We shall not rest until the will of the people expressed at the ballot box is fully restored.”

The Bissau junta is proceeding with its transition programme and has fixed elections for 6th December 2026, ignoring Ecowas’ demand for a “short” transition programme.

Also, after his self-coup, Embaló continues to direct the junta regime from the background, with his portrait pictures still adorning government offices in Bissau.

The junta has already altered the national Constitution, paving the way for expanded presidential powers and Embalo’s possible return through the transition election.

According to many analysts, while Ecowas appears indecisive or out of effective solution options on the Guinea-Bissau and other leadership crises bedevilling it, the minimum requirement is for Embaló to be barred from any transition election so that he does not profit from his self-coup.

Furthermore, consequential pressure, including targeted sanctions, should be mounted on the junta regime to release the election results and return Guinea-Bissau to constitutional order without further delay.

Ejime is a Global Affairs Analyst and Consultant on Peace & Security and Governance Communications