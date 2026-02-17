Cross-carpeting

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 elections approach, political realignments have become a familiar rhythm in our national life. The recent decision of Hon. Omar Jatto Jammeh, National Assembly Member for Janjanbureh Constituency, to join a political party after being elected as an independent has reignited an important constitutional and moral debate: Does a mandate belong to the individual or to the platform on which it was secured?

Independent candidates occupy a unique moral space in our democracy. When voters choose an independent, they are often rejecting partisan control and affirming personal credibility, local trust, and autonomy. The ballot, in such cases, is less about party ideology and more about the individual’s character and promises. A post-election switch therefore raises legitimate concerns about voter expectation and political consistency.

Legally, the matter may hinge on constitutional interpretation. If the law is silent or permissive, then such movement may be technically valid. Yet legality does not automatically confer legitimacy. Democracy thrives not only on what is lawful, but also on what is ethical. An independent mandate carries an implicit covenant: freedom from party dictates in order to represent constituents without external allegiance.

On the other hand, politics is dynamic. Alliances shift, national interests evolve, and lawmakers may argue that joining a party enhances their effectiveness in delivering development to their constituency. Access to party structures, resources, and legislative influence can strengthen advocacy. Constituents may even benefit from such alignment.

Ultimately, the core issue is transparency and accountability. If an independent lawmaker chooses to switch allegiance, the electorate deserves clear justification. Some democracies resolve this tension through by-elections when such switches occur, allowing voters to reaffirm or withdraw their mandate.

As 2026 draws near, this debate should prompt broader electoral reform discussions. The credibility of our democracy depends not only on who wins elections, but on how faithfully elected officials honour the spirit of the mandate entrusted to them.