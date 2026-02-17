Repositioning The Gambia for regional economic relevance

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The Gambia, a small, open economy bordered by Senegal, faces significant vulnerabilities due to its heavy reliance on volatile international commodity markets and seasonal European tourism.

While Senegal has strategically strengthened its economy through infrastructure development (e.g., new ports, transport networks), The Gambia’s growth has been hindered by systemic corruption, weak policy frameworks, and inadequate management of Senegalese influence over its trade corridors.

Additionally, restrictive air traffic policies such as the penal security tax at Banjul International Airport impede tourism and trade. A recalibration of The Gambia’s economic strategy is urgent to ensure regional competitiveness.



Challenges

1. Dependency risks: Overreliance on commodities (peanuts, fish) and winter tourism exposes the economy to global shocks.

2. Senegalese dominance: Senegal’s infrastructure expansion and trade policies increasingly marginalise The Gambia’s role in regional commerce.

3. Governance deficits corruption and policy inertia undermine investor confidence and economic diversification.



4. Air travel barriers: High airport taxes and poor air connectivity deter tourism and limit trade logistics.

Policy alternatives for economic revival

1. Strengthen regional collaboration:

– Negotiate bilateral agreements with Senegal to secure equitable trade terms, joint infrastructure projects (e.g., cross-border transport links), and shared port access to reduce dependency on Dakar.

Align with Ecowas trade frameworks to enhance market access and regional supply chain integration.

2. Diversify economic sectors:

– Invest in agro-processing, fisheries, and renewable energy to reduce reliance on raw commodity exports.

– Promote year-round tourism (eco-tourism, cultural heritage) and incentivise digital nomadism through visa reforms and tax breaks.

3. Infrastructure modernisation:

– Develop deep-sea port facilities in Barra or Sanyang to compete with Senegal’s ports and attract transhipment trade.

– Upgrade road networks and river transport to improve domestic and regional connectivity.

4. Governance & Anti-Corruption reforms

– Establish an independent anti-corruption commission with prosecutorial powers to restore public and investor trust.

– Implement transparent trade policies to curb Senegalese commercial overreach and protect Gambian enterprises.

5. Revise air traffic policies:

– Replace the punitive airport security tax with a streamlined, competitive fee structure to boost arrivals.

– Partner with regional airlines to expand flight routes and cargo capacity, positioning Banjul as a West African aviation hub.

6. Leverage diaspora & FDI:

– Create incentives for Gambian diaspora investment in SMEs and infrastructure via tax holidays or dual citizenship schemes.

– Offer FDI guarantees in priority sectors (tech, agribusiness) to attract regional and international capital.

The Gambia’s geographic position and untapped sectors offer latent potential for regional relevance. However, this requires decisive leadership to reform governance, rebalance relations with Senegal, and prioritise economic diversification. A cohesive strategy combining infrastructure investment, sectoral diversification, and regional cooperation could transform The Gambia from a peripheral economy into a strategic trade and tourism node in West Africa. Immediate action is critical to avoid further marginalisation.

Nyang Njie