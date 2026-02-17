IEC ASKS FOR TIME TO EXPLAIN DELAYS IN REGISTRATION OF NEW PARTIES

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has requested time to respond to mounting, albeit silent concerns, regarding delays in the registration of new political parties, including the Unite Movement for Change (UMC, the National Democratic Party (NDP), and several others awaiting official recognition.

The long wait is gradually drawing public attention in recent weeks, with some citizens and civil society groups expressing concern about the silence and suspense on an important matter like ‘unprecedented delays’ in political party registration in an election year.

Some members of the parties concerned even expressed suspicion that the electoral body is dragging its feet in processing the applications, to kill or slow the momentum of the affected political groups, allegedly with instruction or interference from some forces outside. They said the length of time it takes between one IEC communication and the next on the registration process is ‘unusual and in fact worrying’. “The IEC has a duty to be forth coming with regular guidelines and update of the registration process and not one request here and dead silence for months. That is suspicious. Who are they serving?” one affected political party supporter said.

The Standard confronted the IEC with these concerns and demanded an explanation as to what are the specific issues still holding the certification of the new political groups.

The IEC spokesman Pa Makan Khan maintains that his institution’s actions are strictly guided by legal and procedural requirements outlined in the Elections Act.

The Commission was aware of the growing discontent but we are appealing for time to be able to provide information on the matter,” Mr Khan said. He gave no further explanations.

The delay primarily affects the registration of the UMC, NDP among others with some saying they are told by the IEC to wait for further information while others said they are yet to receive formal confirmation or feedback from the Commission beyond an acknowledgment of receipt.

However in a recent interview with The Alkamba Times, IEC vice chairman Alhagie Cherno Jallow said the Commission has directed seven political parties to revise and resubmit their registration applications after they failed to meet the mandatory requirements under the country’s Elections Act. He didn’t however mention the names of the parties.

He stressed that the Commission is adopting a zero-tolerance stance on compliance.