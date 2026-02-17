Anti-Corruption commissioner Manga declines comment on resignation calls

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner and senior police prosecutor Almami (James) S Manga who is facing mounting public pressure over his alleged role in a disputed land case, has so far refused to comment on growing calls for his resignation.

The allegations is that Manga, while serving as a police prosecutor, is said to have taken on an extensive intermediary role in the dispute between private individuals over a land. Mr Manga denied any wrong doing explaining that his role was only to direct the parties to follow the right course of justice.

However Civil society organisation Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) said Manga by his own explanations might have abused his office and involved himself in a conflict of interest in the matter.

Meanwhile in a striking counter‑move, Foni Kansala National Assembly Member Almameh Gibba has publicly warned against any attempt to force Manga to resign over the matter, since the allegations are “unproven claims” and insisted that Manga’s record as a law enforcement officer reflects dedication and professionalism that should not be tarnished by what he sees as external narratives or smear attempts.

However, when contacted by The Standard on whether he has resigned from the Commission, Manga tensely said: “When was I appointed? Resign from what office? I am not appointed yet.” He made no further comment.