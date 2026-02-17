Barrow: National dialogue reinforces trust, democratic culture

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has described his government-led annual national dialogue as a reflection, engagement and collective introspection on how, through constructive dialogue, we can strengthen and improve the nation.

He added that engagement with Gambians is not symbolic but strategic. “It enables us to integrate the needs and aspirations of our people into the implementation of our development agenda.”

- Advertisement -

The president said this in a statement read on his behalf by the minister of public service Baboucarr Bouy at the opening of the third edition of the national dialogue marking the 61st independence anniversary at the SDKJCC yesterday.

Barrow stated that the dialogue ensures that governance remains participatory, responsive and accountable as it reminds “us that citizenship carries responsibility”. “We must participate actively in shaping how our country is governed and express our views responsibly, uphold freedom and the rule of law, and respect divergent opinions. The Gambia we aspire to build, a peaceful, developed and cohesive nation, requires unity of purpose. It requires that we rise above differences and work collectively toward our shared destination,” Barrow said.

The event is convened under the theme;“Harnessing the Gambia’s Human Capital and Infrastructure Resources to Leap into the Future,” and was graced by government officials including members of the judiciary, civil society actors and politicians, among others.

- Advertisement -

According to President Barrow, the national dialogue is a platform for meaningful exchange, networking, and collective problem-solving. “My government attaches great importance to its outcomes and remains committed to implementing actionable recommendations. We look forward to robust discussions arising from the regional consultations, the insights of our panelists, and the contributions of all participants present,” he said.