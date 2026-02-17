Gambia extends free visa status to India

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has reinstated visa-free entry for Indian passport holders as of February 2026, boosting travel ties and elevating India’s Henley Passport Index ranking to 75th with access to 56 destinations.

This policy shift simplifies access to the West African nation’s beaches, wildlife, and culture for Indian tourists and business travellers.

The Gambia previously offered visa-free access to Indians, but it lapsed, requiring visas until this recent extension confirmed in the Henley Passport Index update on February 13, 2026.

Indian citizens can now enter without prior approval for tourism or short stays, typically up to 90 days, though official confirmation via passport validity and advisories is advised.

The move aligns with Gambia’s tourism recovery efforts post-Covid, targeting India’s booming outbound travel market of over 30 million annual trips.

It reciprocates growing India-Gambia ties, including 2022 diplomatic visa exemption ratification and collaborations in IT, defense, and development aid.