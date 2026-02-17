NPP’s Fofana tells coalition partners Barrow’s candidacy is not a debate  

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Nominated National Assembly Member and secretary of the governing National People’s Party youth wing, Kebba Lang Fofana, has hinted that questions over who is going to be the presidential candidate is a “subject of no discussion” between the NPP and its allies because the candidate is “absolutely President Adama Barrow.”

He was speaking at a rally in Sabach Sanjal organised by the Independent National Assembly Member of the area Babou Ceesay to clear reported misunderstandings between him and Hamat Bah, leader of the NRP. Bah, an influential member of the coalition recently warned he would not abandon his presidential ambition for anyone, a statement considered to be ‘unhealthy to the unity of the alliance’, even though he vowed to support Barrow’s candidacy.

Fofana told the gathering that Barrow’s candidacy is popular among women, men, the young and old, who appreciate his standing as a man of peace who brought immense development to Gambians.

Would you people of Sanjal change Barrow for any other person? Fofana asked the crowd, who replied that they will not.

Opposition

Hon Fofana also launched an attack against the opposition accusing them of spreading lies and falsehood about corruption and mismanagement in the country.

“ If that is the case, then where is Barrow getting money to build roads, schools, hospital and provide electricity in ways not seen under his predecessors,” he said.