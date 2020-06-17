28 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Editor's Choice

The need for dialogue

23
- Advertisement -

To say that there is an urgent need for a national dialogue in The Gambia is an understatement. Discussions and debates in this country turn acrimonious so quickly and with such intensity that it is indeed worrisome. This should concern every lover of this great nation.

Recently, the debate on whether to include the word secularism in the Constitution or not turned into an interreligious squabble which brought out a lot of acrimony and unpleasant war of words. This went on for some time before it began to cool down.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the hot topic is the issue of whether or not the gay and lesbian community have rights or not. Many a time, debates like these are derailed and the main issues lose traction and personal attacks begin to be hurled around.

Many folks direct a lot of insults at those they deem to be on the other extreme. It is like there cannot be common ground.

In the local Wolof language there is a saying that ‘Reeroo amut nyaakawaxtaan moo am’. That is to say, ‘There is no discord; it is only a lack of dialogue.’ This is true of the situation in the country right now.

People talk at, and not to each other nowadays. If only folks could listen to each other more, perhaps there could be a common ground where each will see themselves and not tear each other apart as itseems to be happening right now.

As some of the bones of contention are very sensitive, it is high time dialogue was initiated to avoid a deterioration into chaos which will not be good for anyone in the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘PPP will not tolerate homosexuality’
Next articleGovernors, local authorities coerced into politics – GMC
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Editor's Choice

Day of the African Child

June 16th every year is celebrated as the Day of the African Child. The day is now used to take stock of the fate...
Read more
Editor's Choice

The anti-racism protests

The killing in America of an African American man, George Floyd and Gambian national Momodou Lamin Sisay has sparked protests around the world calling...
Read more
Editor's Choice

21 more days of emergency

A press release has been issued that His Excellency, the President has, acting in accordance with provisions of the 1997 Constitution, extended the State...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reacts during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing

Lies debunked: Reality check of allegations against China on Covid-19 ...

In the past few months, politicians from certain countries, along with some irresponsible media outlets, have been fabricating preposterous allegations and lies, to shift...
jammeh

Why I am in love with Jammeh Part 2

Barrow and Sallah

The collapse of social capital in Gambia

Letter2Editor

Letters: In defence of the National Human Right Commission

UGAs Kijera

U.S. GAMBIAN ASSOC TELLS PARTIES TO UNITE AGAINST BARROW

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions