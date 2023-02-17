The Promised Messiah (as): Preeminent Guidance, Endless Benefits and Virtues of The Holy Quran

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that in the previous Friday Sermon, he presented various quotations of the Promised Messiah(as) regarding the excellences and superiority of the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness(aba) said that he would present further quotations today.

His Holiness(aba) said that in His book Tohfa-e-Qaisariyyah (A Gift for the Queen) which the Promised Messiah(as) wrote to convey the message of Islam to Queen Victoria on her Diamond Jubilee, he said that the Holy Qur’an is full of deep wisdom and is superior to the Gospels in establishing virtue. The True God can be witnessed through the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an restored the unity of God which was lost in the world. His Holiness(aba) said that who else was there who could convey the message of Islam to the monarch with such confidence other than the Promised Messiah(as)?

His Holiness(aba) said that despite this fact, non-Ahmadi Muslims still venture to say that Ahmadis dishonour the Holy Qur’an. Furthermore, when non-Muslims realise that they cannot compete with or refute the Holy Qur’an, they resort to doing things such as burning the Holy Qur’an, as was seen recently in Sweden and has been seen in the past in other Scandinavian countries. His Holiness(aba) said that if all Muslims were to unite under the banner of the Promised Messiah(as), then no one would ever venture to commit such heinous acts as burning the Holy Qur’an.

A Complete Guide to Bring Mankind Out of Darkness

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an has presented complete knowledge and complete guidance for what actions should be carried out. It teaches ‘Guide us to the right path’ so that we may benefit from the complete knowledge of the Holy Qur’an and then it teaches ‘The path of those upon Whom You have bestowed Your blessings’ so that we may tread upon the complete path of guidance outlined by the Holy Qur’an. Acting upon the teachings of the Holy Qur’an has a visible benefit whereby one draws nearer to God and increases in virtue.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an was revealed at a time when the world was steeped in immorality and disorder was rampant. The Holy Qur’an itself describes it as:

‘Corruption has appeared on land and sea.’ (The Holy Qur’an 30:42)

It was during this time that the Holy Qur’an was revealed which refuted all malpractices and rectified the false beliefs of previous religions. This was all done through the perfect and complete book, which is the Holy Qur’an. Especially in the opening chapter of the Holy Qur’an, God comprehensively stated the beliefs of Islam and refuted all the falsities of previous religions.

An Unparalleled Miracle

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an is a miracle. A miracle refers to something extraordinary which cannot be replicated by any other. Such is the Holy Qur’an that was present to all of Arabia, and none in Arabia was able to present anything like it. It may apparently have seemed to them to be a book like any other, yet they realised it was a miracle when no one was able to present anything nearly similar to it, and since then, no one has ever been able to. Hence, it is a miracle. It is a sign which points to the existence of God with absolute certainty that cannot be refuted or denied. Other faiths have only taken people to the point of realising that there should be a God. One can look at the creation of the world and come to the conclusion that there should be a God. One can understand that there should be a God through rational arguments. However, this does not equate to the actual realisation and certainty of the fact that God truly exists. It is only by understanding and realising the attributes of God and seeing His signs that one can not only reach the certainty of God’s existence, but can experience God and establish a relationship with Him for themselves. His Holiness(aba) said that this is the level we must strive to achieve; to not rely merely on rational arguments but to personally search for and establish a connection with God through His signs.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are many examples of this taking place within the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. His Holiness(aba) said that there was a man from Belgium who related to him that he had been an atheist, however, when he not only understood the rational arguments in favour of God’s existence, but also saw His signs and experienced God for himself, he was left with no choice but to accept God’s existence.

The Completion of Faith Through the Perfect Book

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who explained that the Holy Qur’an states:

‘This is a perfect Book; there is no doubt in it; it is a guidance for the righteous.’ (The Holy Qur’an 2:3)

In other words, this Book has been revealed as a result of God’s knowledge, and is thus free from any doubt or flaw. And because God’s knowledge can bring man to perfection, it is a guidance for the righteous. The righteous are those who believe in God as the Knower of the Unseen, offer prayer and offer alms.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an perfected faith, as God states:

‘This day have I perfected your religion for you and completed My favour upon you and have chosen for you Islam as religion.’ (The Holy Qur’an 5:4)

Hence, there is no book that can be considered superior to the Holy Qur’an for the blessings achieved through the Holy Qur’an cannot be achieved by any other. His Holiness(aba) said it is a pity that these are our views, yet our opponents say we have dishonoured the Holy Qur’an.

Spiritual Healing & Establishing a Connection with God

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur’an is a source of spiritual healing. It is full of wisdom that has outlined the perfect religion and has placed spiritual healing in line with physical healing.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the true means of establishing a connection with God is the Holy Qur’an. One cannot establish a connection with Him until they familiarise themselves with His signs and until His light enters their hearts. This connection can only be achieved by following that which has been outlined in the Holy Qur’an. Hence, by following the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, one can see the true face of God. His Holiness(aba) said that Ahmadis should also consider and analyse whether they truly follow the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to do so.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that all the salient signs which should be present in a divine scripture are not present in any book other than the Holy Qur’an. Of the great distinguishing qualities found in the Holy Qur’an, one is that it takes a person from the stage of ‘there should be a God’ to ‘God certainly exists’. Furthermore, none can replicate the signs presented by God in the Holy Qur’an. Even if people gathered together to try and replicate or conjure a sign they would not be able to procure anything that stands anywhere near the signs of the Holy Qur’an. It is only the Holy Qur’an which manifests God’s might. And for those who follow the Holy Qur’an, God promises:

‘For them is glad tidings. So give glad tidings to My servants.’ (Holy Qur’an 39:18) And God also promised in the Holy Qur’an:

‘…and whom He has strengthened with inspiration from Himself. (The Holy Qur’an, 58:23) And God promises:

‘He will grant you a distinction and will remove your evils from you and will forgive you; and Allah is Lord of great bounty.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 8:30)

The Promised Messiah(as) said that he himself is witness and bears testament to these signs, and the Promised Messiah(as) was sent to help us recognise them.

Finding God in the Words of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) explained that the stories and accounts found in the Holy Qur’an are actually prophecies. The Holy Qur’an is a stream of verity and an ocean of prophecies. It is impossible for one to reach certainty in God without the Holy Qur’an. The God hidden to the world can be recognised and found through the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) that both commandment and stories or accounts are found in the Holy Qur’an. Those who are unable to distinguish between the two find themselves in great difficulty. They remain bereft of truly benefitting from the Holy Qur’an. It is stated in the Holy Qur’an:

Had it been from anyone other than Allah, they would surely have found therein much disagreement. (The Holy Qur’an 4:83)

The fact that there is no contradiction in the Holy Qur’an is a sign for the truthfulness of the Holy Qur’an. The Superiority of the Qur’an Over Other Scriptures

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who explained that the teachings of the Holy Qur’an are superior to any other teaching. The Torah teaches an eye for an eye, the Gospels teach to turn the other cheek, however the Holy Qur’an presents the absolutely balanced and beneficial teaching of:

‘And the recompense of an injury is an injury the like thereof; but whoso forgives and his act brings about reformation, his reward is with Allah. Surely, He loves not the wrongdoers.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 42:41)

His Holiness(aba) said that this topic would continue in light of the Promised Messiah’s(as) quotations in the future,

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may God enable us to truly act upon the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.