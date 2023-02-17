CAF APPOINTED GAMBIAN OFFICIALS IN CONFEDERATIONS CUP MATCH

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed the 2nd Vice President of the Gambian Football Ebou Faye as the General Coordinator for the Confederations Cup match between Egyptian sides Future FC and Pyramids FC to be played in Cairo on 19th February 2023.

The match will be played at the Al Salam Stadium. Another executive member, Musa Jammeh, will serve as the CAF Security Officer in the same match.