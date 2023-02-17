Top scouts descend in Egypt as U-20 AFCON kick-off nears

Some of the top scouts from leading African clubs and global clubs are descending to Cairo this weekend for the kick-off of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

The opening match will be played on Sunday, 19 February 2023 at Cairo International Stadium at 16h00 local time (14h00 GMT).

CAF has been inundated by unprecedented high number of applications from scouts and clubs who are looking for accreditation to the event.

The tournament has continued to generate global attention from the scouting systems, technical experts of various clubs and they will be on ground at all the three venues.

“The interest from scouts and international audiences is truly amazing,” commented CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said.

“But this shouldn’t be a surprise to us and to the administration of CAF because we know that African football is on the ascendence. The talent is here in Africa and the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations U-20 is a perfect platform to showcase that talent. We are doing our best to accommodate the requests from scouts.”

Mosengo-Omba added: “The ultimate goal is to keep Africa’s best talent in Africa in the not-so-distant future that is why it’s important the action taken by CAF President Dr Motsepe and the Executive Committee to increase prize money and pursue the idea of an African Football Super League.”

The tournament has been a breeding ground of African stars who have gone on to shine at the global stage. Players like Seydou Keita (Mali), Mohamad Salah (Egypt), Yaya Toure (Cote d’Ivoire), Patson Daka (Zambia) and Ahmed Mido (Egypt) are products of U20 AFCON.

Twelve teams are taking part in this 23rd edition: Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Mozambique, Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Congo, The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin and Zambia.

The teams that reach the semi-finals will automatically qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup-Indonesia from 20 May to 11 June 2023.

CAF | Communication Department