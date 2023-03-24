The Promised Messiah (as): The Unique and Superior Features of The Holy Quran

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK Excellences of the Holy Qur’an – Reflecting Over the Perfect Word of God

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that he would continue to speak about the true status of the Holy Qur’an.

The Holy Qur’an Truly Explains the Purpose of Religion

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who explained what religion really is according to the Holy Qur’an and its impact on humankind. The Promised Messiah (as) stated that the Gospels do not answer what impact religion has on humankind, however, the Holy Qur’an explains that religion does not aim to portray a weak person as someone who is strong. Instead, the purpose of religion is to guide a human to use his God-given faculties and strengths at the appropriate time and place. Religion does not have the power to change natural qualities, but only helps to manifest those qualities at the appropriate times. Religion neither emphasises the use of mercy nor forgiveness, but instead emphasises balance.

The Promised Messiah (as) explained that a person who does not demonstrate the appropriate actions at the right time and place makes a mistake. For example, if a powerful man continues to be cruel to others as he displays his power is wrong. His power or qualities are not evil, but his actions are.

A Cure for All Illnesses

Furthermore, the Promised Messiah (as) explains that one of the purposes for his advent is to prove the truthfulness of the Holy Qur’an. He states that those who are Muslims do not understand the Qur’an, and now God has desired to show the true meanings of the Holy Qur’an. The teachings of the Qur’an are such that no one can object to them, and they are so perfect that even philosophers cannot find a fault within them.

Whilst advising the community to ponder over the Holy Qur’an, the Promised Messiah (as) stated that the Qur’an contains the details of all that is good and evil, as well as prophecies about the future and more. The Holy Qur’an presents a religion that is flawless and through which one can experience blessings. The Gospels have not perfected religion. At most, the teachings of the Gospels were needed according to the time of Prophet Jesus (as), but it cannot be applied to another time. Only the Holy Qur’an contains the cure to all illnesses, and teachings to foster good qualities. Thus, we must act upon it.

The Need to Reflect Over the Holy Qur’an

The Promised Messiah (as) further states that we should avoid engaging in various traditional modes of supplication and instead dedicate that time more aptly to pondering over the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness (aba) stated that some people engage in traditional methods of supplication without knowing the true meaning of what they are practising. Instead, it would be more beneficial to spend that time in reflecting and pondering over the Holy Qur’an, which would result in spiritual progress. Non-Ahmadi Muslims have introduced many innovations in faith due to this, and some Ahmadis have also been influenced. Thus, we must give more attention to studying and reciting the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness (aba) stated that next week, Ramadan would be starting. We all should give special attention to the study of the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness (aba) then quoted the Promised Messiah (as), who stated that if one’s heart is hard and coarse, it can be softened through the Holy Qur’an. Wherever there is a prayer mentioned, a believer makes the same prayer in his own favour. The Qur’an is similar to a garden, wherein a believer plucks a flower from one place, then moves onto another place and plucks another flower for himself. Thus, we must take advantage of every instance in the Holy Qur’an so we can attain spiritual progress. Where the Holy Qur’an has instructed to demonstrate a moral, we should do so, and where the Qur’an prohibits a certain deed, we should stop ourselves from doing so.

Two Ways in which One is Deprived of the Blessings of the Qur’an

The Promised Messiah (as) then explains the two ways in which one becomes averse to the Holy Qur’an. The two ways are overtly and covertly. The Promised Messiah (as) explains that a person shows aversion to the Holy Qur’an through his actions. When we are showing physical aversion to the Holy Qur’an, it means that we do not recite it at all. Many Muslims now do this, and despite calling themselves Muslims, they are totally unaware of the Holy Qur’an. The second way one shows aversion to the Holy Qur’an is that he does not benefit from its guidance and blessings, despite reciting it. Thus, we should try to save ourselves from becoming averse to the Holy Qur’an in any way. The Promised Messiah (as) quoted Imam Ja’far, who is reported to have said that he recited the Holy Qur’an so much that he would begin to have revelations. The Promised Messiah (as) explains that although there is no telling if he actually made such a statement, the fact is that it is very possible that one begins to receive revelation through the blessings of the Holy Qur’an.

The Promised Messiah (as) then explains that many Muslims sects derive their own meanings of the Qur’an, and have thus drawn teachings from the Holy Qur’an that are incorrect. The Promised Messiah (as) recounts an incident from the time of Hazrat Umar (ra). Once, Hazrat Umar (ra) was making a decision and an old woman said that this was contrary to what had been mentioned in the hadith. Hazrat Umar (ra) said, “I cannot leave the Holy Qur’an for [the statement of] an elderly woman.” He emphasised what he learned from the words of God and gave them precedence over the words of a woman. If we do not do the same, innovations will spread in Islam which will take us away from its true teachings.

His Holiness (aba) explained that the majority of Muslims now are engulfed in ignorance, because they may recite the Holy Qur’an, but give no importance to acting upon it. The majority of Muslims are guided by their so-called clerics and scholars, yet we do not find Islam in them, and that is due to their aversion to the Holy Qur’an and innovations that they have brought into the faith. Despite that, they still blame us Ahmadis.

Actions are Required for Spiritual Progress

The Promised Messiah (as) explains that those who do not act upon the Holy Qur’an will never see progress and success. Allah the Almighty has not prohibited engaging in worldly work, but this should not become our purpose. Our purpose should be to become a worshipper of God and act upon His teachings. It is for this reason that the commandment of Zakat exists, so that our wealth does not solely fulfil our worldly desires but is also channelled toward God and faith.

The Promised Messiah (as) states that the Qur’an is a sack of jewels, yet people are unaware of it. People do not focus attentively toward the Qur’an as they would toward other things. There was a poet in Batala who was writing a Persian couplet. He wrote the first verse, after which he became very distressed that he could not find a suitable second verse. He went to a tailor and wasted his time because his mind was on his poetry, and after being scolded by the tailor for wasting his time, he was able to write a second verse he was satisfied with. The Promised Messiah (as) explains that we do not employ the same effort as this poet in understanding the Holy Qur’an, yet we should.

The Promised Messiah (as) then states that where the Holy Qur’an gives a commandment, it also gives proof and evidence of the benefit of that commandment. No deceit and falsehood can exist in the face of the Holy Qur’an, and it is for this reason that anyone who is false cannot stand against us, even in discourse. We have been blessed through the Holy Qur’an with verities that cannot be contested.

Furthermore, His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as), who explained that by adhering to the Holy Qur’an, we can find God. He states we have one prophet upon whom this perfect teaching was revealed. These days, many follow the ways of mystics and indulge in traditional supplications, however, these methods will take us away from the right path. We must follow the Holy Prophet (sa) who demonstrated the perfect teachings of the Holy Qur’an, and only then will we attain the key to opening the door to God.

A Scripture which Unites All People

The Promised Messiah (as) states that the Holy Qur’an established peace between all people because it makes the belief in all prophets obligatory upon man. The Promised Messiah (as) also posed a challenge for anyone to bring forth a book that establishes peace in a similar fashion. The Holy Qur’an also has the quality of having a systematic order which adds to its eloquence and expression. Something that is random in order cannot be eloquent, however, the Holy Qur’an is in perfect order, uses beautiful language and does not leave anything out when explaining a matter. Even those who are excessive in demonstrating order are not meritorious. The Qur’an, on the other hand, is balanced and perfect, and because it is the word of God, it must be eloquent.

Two Miracles of the Holy Qur’an

Whilst mentioning two miracles of the Holy Qur’an, the Promised Messiah (as) states that the Muslim Ummah has been granted two miracles. The first is the actual words of the Qur’an that are perfect and eloquent beyond measure. The second is the impact and potency of the Holy Qur’an. If the potency and impact of the Qur’an was missing, the Muslim Ummah would be deprived of the many signs and miracles it has been granted.

The Promised Messiah (as) further states that those who follow the

Holy Qur’an begin to experience salvation in this very world. The Qur’an purifies one from their faults and rids of all their doubts and weaknesses. Its words are complete with verities and knowledge to such a degree that any doubts in the hearts of people, however, to take benefit from it we must endeavour to understand it.

The Holy Qur’an contains all the light that is necessary in facing the darknesses of this time. Its teachings are shining like the sun, and it has the cure for all spiritual diseases within it. There is no divine guidance left out from it, and one who follows it perfectly purifies his heart and establishes a union with Allah. Thereafter, a person begins to experience God and in the face of difficulty, their prayers are answered by God. Even if one prays a thousand times in difficulty, God answers such a person with love a thousand times. Through its teachings, a person is purified of all human weaknesses and is filled with purity.

The Promised Messiah (as) then explains that we do not have a more perfect book in our possession that is free from any doubt. He further states that initially, Allah the Almighty sent guidance to every nation individually. Then, when He desired for humanity to be united to reflect His own unity, He revealed the Holy Qur’an. He united the nations, peoples and languages of humankind through the Holy Qur’an.

His Holiness (aba) said that these days, we see this happening from a worldly perspective because the world has now become a global village. Nonetheless, we are united in language through the Holy Qur’an because we use the Arabic language in our prayers, no matter what background we come from.

The Qur’an’s Favour Upon Previous Scriptures & Prophets

The Promised Messiah (as) explains that the Holy Qur’an has done a great favour to the teachings and prophets of the past because it has turned their anecdotal accounts to scholarly teachings. Thus, the stories and accounts of the prophets of the past cannot be truly understood without reading the Holy Qur’an. The reason why people oppose us and the teachings of the Holy Qur’an is because we wish to present it in the way it was revealed by God.

The greatness of the Qur’an is in the fact that it contains teachings that are nowhere to be found in the Torah and Gospels, and we can only come to learn about this if we read and delve into the pages of the Holy Qur’an.

The Promised Messiah (as) explained that the Holy Qur’an is filled with guidance and commandments from Allah the Almighty which serve to better us. Thus, whilst reciting the Holy Qur’an, we should search for this guidance and act upon the commandments we find therein.

The Promised Messiah (as) further explains that the Holy Qur’an has no human input and is perfect in all regards because it is from God Himself. In fact, Allah the Almighty has accounted for its every letter. Thus, it has been safeguarded from being changed. We see that the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and its deeper meanings are still intact even today.

New Meanings of The Holy Qur’an Manifest Themselves According to the Need of the Time

The Promised Messiah (as) further states that the Holy Qur’an manifests its teachings according to the need of the time. In this age, because there are many Dajjali powers and other schemes to stray humankind from God, we find the necessary guidance to combat these powers within the Holy Qur’an. Thus, this guidance may have been hidden from those who were before us, but now, they have become apparent. The Holy Qur’an is such a book that will persist until the Day of Judgement because it is able to procure teachings according to the need of the time.

The Promised Messiah (as) further states that these teachings and knowledge does not spring forth from the Holy Qur’an unnecessarily, rather, they manifest at the perfect time and when they are needed the most.

His Holiness (aba) said that one must not consider that they have learned the whole Qur’an after having recited it. Instead, after reading and studying it once, we should do it again and we will notice that our knowledge has matured and what we had learned in the past from it was only a very basic understanding. Thus, one will continue to learn and progress year after year if they study the Holy Qur’an in this manner.

Knowledge of the Holy Qur’an only opens up to those who are pure and pious, and who study it with an open heart. His Holiness (aba) mentioned that the Promised Messiah (as) was granted great understanding of the Holy Qur’an, and we should study it in light of his writings to gain an even deeper insight into its meanings.

The Promised Messiah (as) explains that the Holy Qur’an contains guidance for people of all levels of understanding. Some may possess less faculties than others, however, they are not deprived of the Holy

Qur’an. It contains teachings for all people and for all times to come. The greatness of the Holy Qur’an can only be established in the world if we act upon it, and we must share its knowledge with others.

His Holiness (aba) then quotes the Promised Messiah (as) who states that those who are sinful will face ruin. It is for this reason that Allah the Almighty has sent His prophets and teachings, so that humankind can be saved from ruin. In this regard, the Holy Qur’an perfectly fulfils this purpose of saving humankind and guiding it to salvation. Those who desert the Qur’an and the Holy Prophet (sa) are hellbound.

His Holiness (aba) states that how could a person who holds such a belief as the Promised Messiah (as) dishonour Islam and the Holy Prophet (sa)? May Allah the Almighty enable others to understand this as well. May the Muslims be freed from the traps of Muslim clerics and recognise the Imam of the age.

The Way in which God Almighty Safeguards the Holy Qur’an

The Promised Messiah (as) states that Allah the Almighty has Himself promised to safeguard the Holy Qur’an. This means that when the teachings of the Holy Qur’an are misunderstood or misinterpreted, Allah the Almighty will appoint someone who will spread the true teachings of the Qur’an. In accordance with this promise, Allah the Almighty sent the Promised Messiah (as).

The Promised Messiah (as) states that it is vital that we look at the state of our time. The Dajjal is trying to sway the world from faith, and it is to combat these powers that the Promised Messiah (as) has arrived. Thus, instead of laying blame on him, the people must realise the need of the hour.

The Promised Messiah (as) explains that the purpose of the Holy

Qur’an is to transform us from animals to humans, and from humans to moral humans. Furthermore, it transforms us from moral humans to godly humans.

His Holiness (aba) mentioned that a Jew said to him that although he is not a Muslim, he does believe the Holy Prophet (sa) to be a prophet. The reason being that the condition of the Arab bedouins was deplorable, and after the advent of the Holy Prophet (sa) and the revelation of the Holy Qur’an, they were completely transformed.

Whilst advising his community to adhere to the Holy Qur’an, the Promised Messiah (as) has made a stipulation in the sixth condition of Bai’at. He states that one who pledges allegiance to him will abstain from adhering to traditions and rituals and will abide by the commandments of the Holy Prophet (sa) and the Holy Qur’an.

Nothing Can Be Added to or Subtracted from the Holy Qur’an

The Promised Messiah (as) further states that we cannot change anything from within the Holy Qur’an nor add to it. Those who try to do so or accuse us of doing this should bring forth proof, because we are people who abide strictly by what the Holy Prophet (sa) has taught us. The Holy Prophet (sa) never added to, nor subtracted from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, and we follow him. If we had done so, then we would surely be liable.

In the end, His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty enable all Ahmadis to understand the Holy Qur’an and benefit from its teachings.

Appeal for Prayer for Ahmadis in Burkina Faso & Bangladesh

Apart from this, His Holiness (aba) urged all Ahmadis to pray for the Ahmadis of Pakistan and the state in the country. He also urged the members of the Community to pray for the Ahmadis of Burkina Faso and Bangladesh, where Muslim clerics are causing trouble for them. His Holiness (aba) prayed that Allah the Almighty enable all Ahmadis to benefit from the upcoming month of Ramadan and to benefit from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.